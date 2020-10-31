Thirty years ago, a zombie eating gummy worms sat at a table in Elmer Redmon’s front yard on Charles Street. A sign declared the scene “Cliff’s Diner.”
The display was humorously directed at Redmon’s neighbor across the street, Cliff Burglin.
Ever since that year, Halloween decorating became a Redmon trademark. Elmer Redmon died in 2009 but his sister lives in that house and his grandchildren still carry on the family tradition.
Kalie, 19, Lane, 17, and Vienna, 7, decorate the front yard every year right up until Halloween Day.
“They’ve been helping ever since they were kids,” said their dad, Matt Redmon.
The yard and house are filled with cobwebs and ghouls, illuminated skulls and life-size mummies. The grim reaper guards the path to the front door. He is animated and creepily comes alive at night. An animated werewolf stands in front of the deck. And lots of other creatures will be moving and making spooky sounds as well on Halloween night.
Near the driveway stands a tree, decorated for the holidays. Closer inspection reveals the lights are really glowing eyeballs.
“I planted that tree in 1999,” Matt Redmon recalled.
Over the years, the Halloween decorations change or get updated, but many favorites reappear year after year. One year, a wooden coffin got too old and had to be replaced in the yard.
As Halloween approaches, the young decorators have yet to add the tombstones and the half coffin, sticking out of the ground.
The recent snowfall required a dusting off of lights and goblins.
It is fully expected that there will be plenty of visits from trick-or-treaters, but the numbers vary from year to year.
“Sometimes they come by the truckload,” Redmon said. “Last year was slow, all across town.”
Once Halloween ends, the family puts all its creative energy into decorating for Christmas. But for now, haunting sounds and creepy creatures fill the yard at 318 Charles St., just off Minnie Street.
