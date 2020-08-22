Horses can have bad days, just like people. So the annual 4-H horsemanship competition is not always as easy as it looks for the young competitors.
As one mother put it: “A horse might be having a bad day on the day of showing. (The riders) still have to put their best foot forward.”
Nine 4-H students participated this year, a reduced number due to the coronavirus. Normally, this is an event highlighted at the Tanana Valley State Fair. This year, the fair was canceled and the event was held quietly, without a community audience.
“We did fitting and showing, where the kids are judged on their capability to show their horse from the ground and how clean it is,” said Marla Lowder, 4-H and youth development agent. “Other classes consisted of Western, English and Bareback Equitation, where they are judged more on the rider’s capability and some on the horse’s response to the rider.”
The 4-H students also guided their horses through an obstacle course.
Judge Terese Lindner carefully evaluated all the participants. The Alaska 4-H Horse Program promotes knowledge of horsemanship and responsible, ethical equine use, care and management.
According to show manager Becky Osimowicz, the students learn a lot about themselves and develop good habits, while preparing for the showmanship competition.
“Not only are you having to take care of another animal, but there are life skills involved,” she said. “Horses, or pretty much any animal, the kids are having to learn to communicate well with them. That communication can correspond with other people.
“Horses respond well with kindness, with softness and they can relate that to dealing with other siblings or classmates.”
Patience and practice are both skills that the 4-H members develop while preparing for this program, Osimowicz said.
“Also, they learn, hopefully, to take ownership when something didn’t go right, to not blame the horse first, but to look at themselves.”
For 4-H member Natayna Ray, working with a horse is a partnership.
“You help them and they help you,” she said.
Everyone in her family is involved with horses in some fashion. But the 4-H program helped her learn even more about horses, she said.
“4-H is a pretty good way to get to learn how to take care of animals and to learn about the expenses and responsibilities,” she said. “I learned a lot of stuff and it’s a lot of fun.”
Her sister Selah, 12, said she loves everything about working with horses.
“I like grooming them and brushing their mane, and doing braids,” she said. “Also painting their hooves.”
Selah said she sometimes gets nervous before a horsemanship competition, but added, “It’s also kind of fun.”
“You just do your best,” she said. “And when I get it right, I’m happy.”
Her advice for other kids considering joining the 4-H program?
“Just tell kids they need to join 4-H, and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Participants included Wilhelmina Gower, McKenna Smith, Isabelle Miller, Ellinor Miller, Natanya Ray, Selah Ray, Silas Ray, Emily Gagnon and Addison Liddle.
