Holiday gnomes that popped up throughout the community were actually a home school project that turned into a community event and captured the imagination of everyone who lives here.
“This was basically inspired by our desire to connect with the community and create a little holiday magic and togetherness during these dark COVID times,” said Leah Mitchell, who lives in the area year round with her husband Keith and young sons Rogan, 8, and Ezra, 5.
The holiday season in the neighborhood is usually a busy one, with get-togethers and community parties and a gift bazaar. The Mitchells have their own Scandanavian tradition they call Scandi-Fest, celebrating Keith’s heritage.
“We make a bunch of different traditional treats like lefse, krumkake, Swedish meatballs and glogg, and invite oodles of folks with similar roots to join us,” Mitchell said.
But none of that could happen during the coronavirus pandemic. Isolated at home, with two energetic boys, the family concocted a new plan.
“The gnome project became a way for us to work together on something fun, while also teaching our boys some valuable life skills,” she said. “And then it just took on a life of its own.”
The project evolved into creating 10 two-foot-tall gnomes that they spread throughout the community, at the top of driveways, along roadsides and trails. All the materials used to make the gnomes were upcycled, she said — an emergency blanket for the hats, old burlap coffee bags for the bodies and tomato cages provided structure.
“Our boys got really into it,” Mitchell said. “Helping cut and sew and come up with ‘flair’ to make each one unique. We’d take them out in the evening when it was dark and ‘gnome bomb’ each location, hoping to avoid getting caught by neighbors.”
To add to the mystery, they contacted former resident Rose Keller, who now lives in Norway and asked her to create the Facebook event inviting the community to find the gnomes and post selfies with them on the newly-created Facebook page.
“From there, it just took off and became such a fun activity,” Mitchell said. “Everywhere we went, folks were buzzing about the gnomes and we tried our best to stay anonymous and keep the mystery and magic going as long as possible.”
The holidays are over now and the gnomes all have new homes. Neighbors were invited to adopt-a-gnome for a $20 donation to the McKinley Community Center. Best of all, they’re all still readily visible throughout the neighborhood.
“Since the McKinley Community Center is the heart beat of our community, where everyone gathers for events, it just seemed right to invest all the gnome ‘adoption fees’ back into it,” she added.
