Normally, 4-H and FFA students would all be at the Tanana Valley Fair this week, showing off the animals they spent months raising and proudly displaying those animals at market auction.
Not this year.
“This year, we had to do things a little more creatively,” said Dani Markham, 4-H leader. “It has shown a lot of kids there are other ways. They can still persevere and succeed in the midst of all these challenges.”
Those challenges include no in-person monthly meetings and no in-person market auction at the fairgrounds. Instead, students showed off their animals individually and virtually. The market is being held online at www.lastfron
tierauction.com, which started Friday, and will end this coming Friday at noon.
COVID didn’t make it easy this year.
“I think we have 24 market kids,” said Marla Lowder, Tanana District 4-H and youth development agent. “Normally, we have over 50.”
The kids who stuck with it learned valuable lessons, she said, such as “flexibility, resiliency and commitment.”
Asher James, 16, is one of those students. He has raised chickens and turkeys for the past nine years. He said he stuck with the virtual program because he loves it and he appreciates the adults who worked to make sure this event still happened.
“Raising animals is fun,” he said. He believes the skills he learns are invaluable, “like making a record book and keeping track of finances teaches you about life skills.”
Adapting to monthly Zoom meetings instead of in-person meetings wasn’t too difficult, he said.
“For the most part, raising is the same, but all the meetings are now virtual,” he said. And this year, showing and judging all happened in one day.
This was Kaitlynne Rice’s 13th year.
“Everything was over Facebook and over Zoom,” she said. “It’s really not the same without the public interaction.”
However, so many learning opportunities remained, she said.
“It really opened up the door to kids teaching other kids,” Rice said. The club began doing virtual tours of member projects, bringing everyone together to focus on one member.
Rice has been heavily involved in the youth and governance programs and plans to continue being an ambassador for the program when she attends University of Alaska Fairbanks in the Fall.
“Honestly, it’s just a way of life for me,” she said. “There is a very small list of things I’ve learned that aren’t from 4-H.”
This year was harder because of COVID, but she wants to make sure 4-H doesn’t lose ground or support because of that.
“One of my main projects is to go to Juneau every year and go to the local Legislature and remind them that hey, we’re still here,” she said. “Because it’s very beneficial.”
Supporters don’t have to buy an entire animal to support the program, she said. They can just make a donation, which helps pay for judges, seminars and even seed money for new 4-H students just getting started.
“I’m just glad we were able to do it,” said James.
It’s good to know this can happen every year, he added, even during a pandemic.
For more information on 4-H, go to bit.ly/3kolll5.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.