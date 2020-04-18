A giant mask made from blue tarp adorns an outside wall of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, a reminder that wearing a mask helps keep the community safe. It’s fitting, since the hospital is helping to organize the creation and distribution of masks for some community members and for health care professionals.
“We are Fairbanks, A-MASK-A, the mask frontier,” said Lori Gilbertoni, one of the project managers for this effort. “It’s a huge effort and such a heartwarming experience to be surrounded by a community that so badly wants to help.”
The hospital effort is in addition to volunteers like Fairbanks Mask Makers and others.
“Thousands of masks have come back and are being used right now, all over the hospital,” she said.
Gilbertoni spearheads the making and distribution of medical masks. Carol Davila organizes the effort for community masks. Both work for Foundation Health Partners Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
According to Davila, the hospital works closely with CERT, the Community Emergency Tesponse Team and Volunteers in Policing, to pick up and distribute masks. IBEW is helping the medical mask effort.
“There’s two benefits to good community masking,” Davila said. “It saves the actual PPE (personal protective equipment) for medical situations. Increased evidence suggests the more people in a community that are wearing a mask, we are reducing transmission of the virus.”
The hospital shares community masks, for instance, with parents picking up lunches for their kids from school bus deliveries. That’s the perfect education outreach, she said. Senior citizens are on the list as well. The hospital also tries to help retail operators share masks with employees. They are looking for ways to supplement the heroic efforts of Fairbanks Mask Makers and other volunteers.
“Our first and loudest message is, if you have a way to make a mask, buy a mask, get one to a friend, do that,” she said. “We want to prevent the spread and that is very much what the community masking emphasis is all about.”
Information about masks is available on the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital web page — how to make one, how to get one, how to donate, how to help. Or email communitymasks@gmail.com for more information.
Note that the hospital is not set up to fill orders for individual masks, but can provide pertinent information.
Lori Gilbertoni focuses on surgical masks, which are made of special fabric to protect health care workers. She teamed up with the IBEW Local 1547, which serves as a distribution point. With the help of IBEW and CERT, the medical mask effort was up and running in a couple of days, she said. Gilbertoni also created a YouTube instructional video on how to make the masks.
“We make the kits, we provide the materials and then IBEW puts them together,” she said. Volunteers make the masks and either drop them off at a bin at the hospital or at the Wednesday or Saturday pick up/drop off time at the IBEW office on Airport Way. CERT also has a pick up/drop off schedule.
“Then we inspect them,” Gilbertoni said.
The masks are then sterilized. The masks are made out of a special fabric called kimwrap and are currently one-time use.
“However,” Gilbertoni said. “The capability is there to re-autoclave and re-sterilize them.”
And that special mask maker, creator of the giant mask on the hospital building, is now tackling her next challenge. Joan Skilbred designed, sewed and produced that mask — compete with pleats — with 24 hours notice.
Now, she is creating isolation gowns, primarily from sheets donated from local hotels.
“Isolation gowns are also at a premium,” Gilbertoni said. “At one point, we were going through 1,000 gowns a day at the Denali Center alone. The use of these gowns is huge.”
Initially, Gilbertoni tapped into her veterinary connections and was able to acquire 1,480 disposable gowns. Then she started brainstorming a source of material for reusable gowns. It takes four yards of fabric per gown, so donated sheets provided a huge savings.
“Tanana Clinic doctors are desperate for them,” she said. “They have to wear them for patient exams, then they’re used in the hospital for people going into isolation.”
“It’s not for patients,” she said. “It’s for nurses and doctors to wear over their own uniform when they go into the room of an isolation patient.”
Meanwhile, Cabin Fever Quilt Guild is creating pillowcases and 100 fleece blankets for the 100 beds at the emergency care center set up at the Carlson Center, to be used if the hospital needs those beds for overflow patients.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.