The Earth Day Poetry and Art Walk on display at Creamer’s Field is wet, but very worthwhile. Wear tall boots and enjoy the perfect outdoor gallery to celebrate our world.
The venue is pretty perfect, a beloved green space in the middle of Fairbanks, just off College Road. It is currently inhabited by hundreds of migrating waterfowl that provide a raucous background. So you should probably bring your binoculars and camera as well.
The poems and artwork are all laminated and many are displayed on posts near the fence surrounding the giant field. Some of the artwork pays tribute to those migrating waterfowl. Every piece pays tribute to the natural world.
Earth Day is an annual celebration on April 22 that demonstrates support for environmental protection. It was first held on April 22, 1970, and now includes events worldwide, coordinated globally by EarthDay.org. Participants include one billion people in more than 193 countries.
This year’s theme is “Restore Our Earth.”
In Fairbanks, the celebration included a number of events throughout the week, including a two-mile interpretive trail to celebrate the senses at the Chinook Conservation Park. This trail loops along the banks of Cripple Creek, restored to its original streamed after 80 years but the Alaska Land Trust.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum provided mask-making kits for kids to create their favorite species.
A noon to 3 p.m. celebration at Pioneer Park is set for today at the Folk School. They were encouraged to take a photo of the mask for inclusion in a video parade on Channel 11 on Earth Day.
And at noon on Thursday, everyone was invited to step outside and howl to “raise a ruckus for the Earth.”
The Poetry and Art Walk was a delightful interlude.
One of the posted displays was short and sweet, written by longtime Fairbanksan Mary Shields. It said. “Bewildered by spring fever? Be wilder.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.