By the time Healy’s mass vaccination clinic ended on Friday, about 325 people received their second COVID shot and another 15 people came in for their first COVID vaccination.
The day ran smoothly and efficiently. Volunteers helped out with everything from parking to greeting, signing in, administering shots and making sure everyone felt fine before departing.
“People are more relaxed this time,” noted one volunteer who also helped at the first clinic about one month ago. There was more apprehension and nervousness at the first clinic, the volunteer said. This second visit had a more celebratory feel to it. The second shot usually resulted in a big smile for the person at the receiving end.
There was also plenty of socializing going on, with friends and neighbors seeing other in person for the first time in a long time.
When the coronavirus first hit, the Denali Borough was one of the last counties in the country to record a positive COVID case, according to Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. As far as he knows, not a single borough resident was hospitalized with COVID-19.
The clinic on Friday brought in volunteers from throughout the Interior.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.