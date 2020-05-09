Photojournalist Russ Taylor took this self-portrait. He spent three seasons working with the National Park Service in Alaska. Last summer, he was in Glacier Bay and planned to return there this season. Meanwhile, he spent winter in the Interior, volunteering at KIAM radio station in Nenana. He loves sled dog races and traveled to Bethel for the Kuskokwim 300, and also attended the start of the Yukon Quest and Iditarod sled dog races. There's nothing like the Alaska culture, he said. He lost my job this summer at Glacier Bay when the cruise industry collapsed and is awaiting work with the park service in California. While he waits, he continues to volunteer at the radio station. And he photographs people throughout the Interior. "It gives my days some structure and purpose while I wait," he said.