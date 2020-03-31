As I sit here in my house doing a 14-day self-quarantine after traveling to a meeting the first of March, I am trying to figure out how to keep the 4-H program going strong. I instituted a daily challenge on our Facebook page for the youth and anyone else who wants to do it. As the university evolves each day with new regulations and the canceling of events, I will need to get creative on how to do things.
However, with that said, I want to encourage everyone out there to try and keep some normalcy in your lives as much as possible. I was going through Facebook and came across a great example of a schedule that I would like to share with you. Now, you can adjust this and change some things around or cut some things out so it works for you, but here is a guideline to start with. This comes from Jessica McHale Photography.
Before 9 — Wake up — Eat breakfast, make your bed, get dressed, put PJ’s in laundry.
9-10 — Morning walk — Family walk with dog, yoga if it is raining.
10-11 — Academic time — NO ELECTRONICS — Sudoku books, flash cards, study guide, journal.
11-12 — Creative time — Legos, magnates, drawing, crafting, playing music, cooking or baking, etc.
12 — Lunch.
12:30-1 — Chore time — A. Wipe all kitchen counters, tables and chairs. B — Wipe all door handles, light switches and desk tops. C — Wipe bathroom(s) — sinks and toilets.
1-2:30 — Quiet time — Reading, puzzles, naps.
2:30-4 — Academic time — ELECTRONICS OK — iPad games, Prodigy, educational show.
4-5 — Afternoon fresh air — Bikes, walk the dog, play outside.
5-6 — Dinner
6-8 — Free TV time — Kid showers.
8 — Bedtime — All kids.
9 — Bedtime — All kids who follow the daily schedule and don’t fight.
Now, as I said, this is her schedule for her family. How about using it and adapting it for your family? Through these times of not doing what we normally would do, try to include some normalcy. How about incorporating some face time with friends and/or family? As a 4-H person, I would add some project times or Zoom/Skype times with other club members for meetings and/or projects.
This is also a good time to spend time teaching your youth life skills such as cooking/baking, sewing, laundry, health care, financial management, etc. Some of these are skills our kids are not always being taught anymore and we end up doing it for them and then they go out into adulthood without the basic skills. Think of what you were taught and if you have taught that to your kids and spend time doing that. Auto mechanics such as changing your oil or tires or even how to fill up the car with gas. It is also a good time to pull out the good old board games or a puzzle and enjoy some great family time. Whatever you do, keep your kids on somewhat of a routine to keep it normal for them and enjoy this blessing of time you get to spend with them.
4-H is a youth organization for youth K-12 that helps youth learn about certain items of interest to them, but also teaches them life skills. 4-H has a club structure with leaders who are adult volunteers with current background checks. To learn more about the local program, contact Marla Lowder, Tanana District 4-H agent, at 474-2427. You can also check out our web page at www.alaska4h.org/fairbankstanana-district.html. 4-H is a part of the Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.