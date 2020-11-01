Without a doubt, screen time has increased during the pandemic for many of us. With work meetings moved to a virtual format, kids having to attend school virtually and social events moved to a virtual format, it feels like an unavoidable situation we have to accept.
As an educator for the family nutrition program, I’ve taught and shared information on the importance of limiting screen time and I’m not sure how people would take that information now. I am having a hard time limiting screen time myself. What has worked for me is to completely disconnect from it to the point where I don’t even have access to the internet, which I was glad I did several times this summer.
But for many, a screen is the only connection or interaction with others. Regardless, it’s important to remember that even after the pandemic is over, technology is here to stay. We can either use it in a way to benefit us or hurt us. Technology is a powerful tool and we need to incorporate it in a way that makes a positive impact in our lives.
Limiting screen time to just a couple hours or less a day is less realistic for many now, but there are some things we can do to better incorporate these changes. Here are five tips to manage screen time from the Children, Youth, and Families At-Risk Professional Development and Technical Assistance Program:
• Quality not quantity: The Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness’ 5210 Healthy Children Campaign explains that “not all screen time use is equal.” Using screens for class, learning, connecting with family and friends, or doing other activities that may have been limited by COVID-19 are examples of quality screen time. Continue to limit recreational screen time, such as video games without educational content.
• Take eye breaks: The American Academy of Pediatrics outlines the reasons we should take eye breaks such as to prevent eye fatigue, blurry vision and dry eyes. The academy recommends a 20/20/20 rule. Look away from the screen every 20 minutes and focus on an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. It also recommends taking a 10-minute break every hour.
• No screens one hour before bed: Dr. Gadi Lissak highlights how screen time negatively affects sleep at https://bit.ly/3jnuAAw. The academy also recommends no screen time one hour prior to bed time.
• Physical activity: Excessive screen time contributes to sedentary behavior. Planning physical activity is way to minimize this risk. However, COVID-19 may prevent some outside activity. There are indoor activities such as dancing and balloon volleyball that kids can do to stay off the couch and screens. There are apps and websites (e.g., Today’s Parent, What Moms Love) that contain activities for kids.
• Develop a media plan: HealthyChildren.org has tips and an online tool to assist in making a family media plan. Making a plan will help in implementing our first four tips. Making a plan will also help to alleviate stress in trying to ensure your family is making the best use of screens and media while limiting potentially harmful effects.
Reina Hasting is a coordinator with Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, which is administered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at rhhasting@alaska.edu or 907-474-2437.