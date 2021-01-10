Health and wellness classes

The March 11 class will be a "veggie slam," with tips on preparing a week of vegetables in just one hour.

 Edwin Remsberg

Cooperative Extension experts in health and wellness will lead a free virtual series of one-hour classes beginning Jan. 14.

Agents and staff from around the state will offer weekly Zoom classes at 6 p.m. Thursdays through March 18. The topics are:

• Jan. 14 - Community gardens and health

• Jan. 21 - Diabetes prevention

• Jan. 28 - Healthy homes

• Feb. 4 - Indoor air quality and health

• Feb. 11 - Stress and you

• Feb. 18 - Suicide prevention

• Feb. 25 - Ways to move with Essentrics

• March 4 - Nutrition, foods and habits to boost the immune system

• March 11 - Veggie slam

• March 18 - Rhodiola, the beneficial adaptogen

Registration and a link to class details are located at bit.ly/RRRreg2021. For more information, contact Gina Dionne at gddionne@alaska.edu. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Gina Dionne at 907-786-6313 or gddionne@alaska.edu.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is part of a national educational network that provides nonformal learning activities to the public.