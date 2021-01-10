Cooperative Extension experts in health and wellness will lead a free virtual series of one-hour classes beginning Jan. 14.
Agents and staff from around the state will offer weekly Zoom classes at 6 p.m. Thursdays through March 18. The topics are:
• Jan. 14 - Community gardens and health
• Jan. 21 - Diabetes prevention
• Jan. 28 - Healthy homes
• Feb. 4 - Indoor air quality and health
• Feb. 11 - Stress and you
• Feb. 18 - Suicide prevention
• Feb. 25 - Ways to move with Essentrics
• March 4 - Nutrition, foods and habits to boost the immune system
• March 11 - Veggie slam
• March 18 - Rhodiola, the beneficial adaptogen
Registration and a link to class details are located at bit.ly/RRRreg2021. For more information, contact Gina Dionne at gddionne@alaska.edu. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Gina Dionne at 907-786-6313 or gddionne@alaska.edu.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is part of a national educational network that provides nonformal learning activities to the public.