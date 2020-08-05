Special occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries and parties, do not have to be sit-down affairs where you eat only sugary, fatty foods. We can create special occasions that are healthy, fun and active.
Generally, food and beverages are the center of any celebration. Parties often gravitate towards food, such as cakes, cookies, candy, chips and sugary beverages. In moderation, these foods can be part of a healthy, well-balanced diet. These foods are unhealthy when they are the daily norm rather than the exception.
Healthy food options, such as fruit, vegetable or meat and cheese platters, can be presented in attractive and creative ways to inspire people to eat them. Pinterest has over 81 exciting ways to present healthy foods in interesting ways that capture the eye and the taste buds! One picture showed a “cake” made from a watermelon and a variety of other fruits.
Sugary drinks are a mainstay at any party. This is one of the major ways that individuals gain the most calories and sugar throughout the day. Instead of providing high sugar options, use sparkling water and pour over ice cubes made of 100% fruit juice and some fruit. This will flavor the sparkling water with a nice flavor and make it festive looking.
If you are having a meal, use MyPlate to guide you in your decisions. MyPlate is the guide created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides a good roadmap to making healthy meals. A quarter of the plate contains whole grains. Another quarter is protein, and half the plate is fruits and vegetables, with a small serving of dairy.
You can find examples of meals and information about MyPlate at www.myplate.gov. On this website, there are healthy recipes that you can try. Be adventuresome and try something new to present at your celebration! When you are planning your food, shop smart. You can create a menu on a budget by using sales flyers and buying produce that is in season. Do not forget to visit your local farmers market.
Another important part of any celebration is to include physical activity. This can be anything from dancing to games. Get-to-know-you games are a great way to get people up and moving and mingling at a party. Have age-appropriate games planned and see what fun people will have!
Remember that you are a role model to your children. You set the example of what is normal. If you set a precedent of planning events that contain healthy foods and fun, active events, this will become a standard for your children. They will enjoy the creative, healthy food and they will have fun with the activities you have planned. It does take some effort to create such a celebration, but the outcomes are worth it in the end, and your party attendees will have a great time!
Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.