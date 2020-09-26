Some sports competition can still happen in the age of COVID-19 and important lessons can still be learned.
Tri-Valley School’s middle school cross-country team managed to hold two outdoor meets that were competitive, fun and wholly supported by school staff, family and friends — all while social distancing.
“I have 15 runners,” said coach Mark Martin, who is also a middle school teacher. “This allowed us to break into two groups — the blue team and the gold team.”
Blue and gold happen to be the Tri-Valley School colors.
“In middle school, we don’t do team scoring, but I did that just for fun,” Martin said.
In fact, the winning team received a championship plaque, with the team’s photo on it. The plaque is titled: Middle School Cross Country Blue and Gold Meet/COVID Edition.
The strategy for the meet proved to be a winning one.
Last week, the team practiced as one. Then, they broke into the two teams and each plotted how to run to victory.
Fans were so delighted to attend a sports meet that there was no shortage of volunteers from teachers and staff and parents, family and friends.
“The middle school course is a 2-mile course,” Martin said. “We have borough land, so there was plenty of space.”
The starting and ending point was at the Tri-Valley School soccer field, where most supporters gathered to cheer on the runners.
Teacher Paula Newton even clanged a cow bell to add to the noisy applause and cheers.
But the best part of the meet for the coach was seeing runners embrace the most important lesson he shared — and it wasn’t about winning.
“We really push in cross-country, that you push yourself, but you lift up every other runner,” Martin said. “They got that message.
“When the last runners came in, they all ran to the softball field fence and ran with them. It was real positive.”
The team and spectators were also able to maintain social distancing throughout.
“It just felt safe, with everyone spread out on the softball field,” he said.
The Blue Team came from behind “with an amazingly strong team performance,” according to the coach, to win the top award. And almost every runner improved their personal times by one to three minutes.
“They floored themselves with how much better they ran,” Martin said. “It was truly fun to watch.”
