Memory’s a wonderful thing, even when it’s rotten.
For example, I played in more than 300 FIFA-sanctioned games over a 16-year career, always as a defender, and I’m sure I never got “red carded,” or kicked out for fouling. My recollection’s on shakier ground on allowing goals from my side of the field since I can recall so very few.
Old defensive skills from my football years earned me a couple of nicknames I still covet: “the Butcher” (when I was still learning the sport’s rules in college) and “the Trout” (for more obscure reasons while playing year-round in Austin). Nicknames should come from others, in my opinion, yet that’s not the intent of NickFinder.com, a random nickname generator that also allows you to suggest nicknames that its algorithms enlarge upon with predictable results. Suggesting “Trout,” for instance, produced “Pastry the Trout,” “Trout GillyGot,” “and “Old Betsy Holdi.”
This came to mind after reading an online question about punctuation: Should it be “I get called Hitler in school” or “I get called ‘Hitler’ in school”? Turns out only the Associated Press Stylebook addresses this directly: “When a nickname is inserted into the identification of an individual, use quotation marks.” So that’s Greg “the Butcher” Hill.
Authors assuming pennames is different. Charlotte, Anne, and Emily Bronte (aka Ellis, Acton and Currer Bell) did it to disguise their gender, and Isaac Asimov (aka Paul French, George F. Dale) wanted to write in other literary genres. Some, like Patrick Russ, wanted privacy. By changing his name to Patrick O’Brian, he paid tribute to his big brother who died during World War II after enlisting under the alias of “O’Brian” due to legal trouble in Australia. However, Patrick vigorously kept that and many other things secret until his death. Others prefer flaunting their cleverness; Charles Lutwidge Dodgson converted his first two names into Latin (Carolus Ludovicus) then re-Anglicized and reversed them into Lewis Carroll.
As private and mysterious as O’Brian preferred being, novelist B. Traven takes the cake among modern authors. The Wikipedia article on him states, “Virtually every detail of Traven’s life has been disputed and hotly debated. There were many hypotheses on the true identity of B. Traven, some of them wildly fantastic.”
A book from our library, “For the Love of Books,” a literary trivia book by Graham Tarrant, says, “The most popular theory is that he was born Hermann Albert Otto Max Feige” in Germany in 1882 and changed his name to Ret Marut after becoming politically active and an anarchist. He fled to England after the failed Communist uprising of 1919 in Munich and wound up in Mexico where he wrote fiction, including “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” under the pseudonym B. Traven, but “neither his publishers nor anyone else knowingly had face-to-face contact with him.”
Whoever Traven was, he wrote 12 well-received novels, all highly critical of capitalism. His fiction was especially popular in Germany, where most of it was first published. During the 1948 filming of John Huston’s classic movie based on “Treasure of Sierra Madre,” “someone calling himself Hal Croves arrived on the set and claimed to be Traven’s agent. Many believe it was Traven himself.” Many of the crew did, and the Warner Brothers PR department whooped up the “mystery author” angle to the press.
But then there was Traven Torsvan, an American from Chicago living in Mexico at the same time. B. Traven claimed American citizenship, but “Traven’s books published in English are full of Germanisms whereas those published in German full of Anglicisms.” Luis Spota, a Mexican journalist bribed a postman and learned that Torsvan was receiving royalty checks addressed to B. Traven, and that Traven also used the pseudonym “Croyes,” and although Torsvan “finally admitted indirectly to being the writer,” doubts remain.
However, such considerations are merely distracting. Our library’s chockfull of amazing, informative and moving books written by people who, for whatever reasons, preferred pretending to be someone else. If the books are really worth reading, who cares who wrote them? As B. Traven said, “The creative person should have no other biography than his works.”
