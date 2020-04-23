The Texas State Handbook (tshaonline.org) is a wonderful online compendium about all things Texan, and I wish Alaska had one. There are enough strong-willed individuals in our history to match any state. William C. Brann would’ve fit nicely into the Alaskan scene. Brann, born in 1855, was a self-taught journalist with powerful convictions (the handbooks terms him “a brilliant though vitriolic editorialist”) that he didn’t mind sharing in his newspapers, first in Galveston, then Houston, and ultimately Waco. Orphaned at age 2, at 13 Brann left school in third grade and became a bellboy, house painter’s helper, printer’s devil (apprentice), and eventually a cub reporter.
“Brann took such obvious relish in directing his stinging attacks upon institutions and persons he considered to be hypocritical or overly sanctimonious. He by no means confined his distaste to Baptists, but directed it generously to Episcopalians, anything British, women, and, perhaps with the greatest harshness, blacks. Among his targets was Baylor University, a Baptist institution that he scourged as ‘that great storm-center of misinformation’.” On Oct. 2, 1897, Brann was kidnapped by Baylor students who tried to force him to recant his statements about their school, and on October 6 he was publicly beaten by “a Baptist judge and two accomplices.” A year later Brann was shot in the back on Waco’s main street “by a brooding supporter of Baylor University,” but “before the editor died he was able to draw his pistol and kill his assailant.”
Imagine how fun Brann would be following shelter-in-place orders. Fortunately for the irritable among us, there are headlines of hope. According to “Dogs Can’t Help Falling in Love,” a NYTimes.com article by James Gorman, Brann needed to be more dog-like. Gorman cites research from Arizona State University professor Clive Wynne who “doesn’t agree with the scientific point of view that dogs have a unique ability to understand and communicate with humans. He thinks they have a unique capacity for interspecies love … The reason dogs are such ‘an amazing success story’ is because of their ability to bond with other species … Raise a dog with sheep and it will love sheep. Raise a dog with goats and it will love goats. Raise a dog with people … you know the rest.” What’s more, “the part of dogs’ brains that light up when they hear their owners’ voices is the same part of the human brain that lights up when we are fond of someone or something … By looking at the lemon-sized dog brain, he has shown that based on how the reward center lights up, a dog likes praise as much as it likes hot dogs.”
Vampire bats know something about affection, too, according to iflscience.com’s “Vampire Bats ‘French Kiss’ With Mouthfuls of Blood to Develop Social Bonds” article: “It might sound desperately gross, but this behavior is showing scientists that vampire bats are incredible prosocial animals.” The practice is similar to birds regurgitating food for their babies, but bats do it with adults, even strangers. Besides being a way to make friends, “vampire bats need to feast on blood every three days or they run the risk of starvation.” So, the food-exchanging can also be a life-saving activity.
Bats carry many viral and bacterial diseases, but fortunately “Cannabis Helps Fight Resistant Bacteria.” ScienceDaily recently reported research from Denmark scientists studying Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (a particularly virulent strain battled by hospitals”) found “when we combined CBD with antibiotics, we saw a more powerful effect than when treating with antibiotics alone.” The CBD caused three things to occur in bacteria cells: stop dividing normally, fewer key genes are manufactured, and the bacterial membrane becomes unstable.
More good news: “Science Says Reading Is Really, Really Good for Your Brain.” SouthernLiving.com, that fount of scientific research, cites several Readers Digest articles citing University of Michigan’s “massive, longitudinal” studies showing that “People who read books — fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose — for as little as 30 minutes a day over several years were living an average of two years longer than people who didn’t read anything at all,” but “reading newspapers and magazines didn’t correlate to the enhanced lifespan.”
The Harry Ransom Center, the University of Texas’ rare books library, houses Brann’s papers, including his Waco newspaper, the Iconoclast, wherein he wrote, “The wisest is he that knows only that he knows nothing ... We mortals are only troubled with morbid little ideas, sired by circumstance and damned by folly.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. Contact him at 479-4344.