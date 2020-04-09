Baseball withdrawal is nothing compared to the pandemic’s larger ramifications, but it’s somewhat mitigated by the DVD I just received: “96 Greatest Old Time Radio Baseball Games.” It’s packed with ancient game broadcasts, interviews with players, and numerous other distractions. While listening to the 1934 Yankees play the Tigers, I happened across a boxscore from a 2019 Goldpanner game on which I’d scribbled questions that arose between innings: how many balls are used in a game, why do infielders throw the ball “around the horn” to each other after strikeouts, why do umpires invariably turn their rumps to the players when cleaning off home plate, and why is it a “plate” instead of a “base”?
Librarians are innately curious, and a lockdown’s great for satisfy such cravings. Turns out 120 balls, costing $9.60 apiece, are used in typical major league games, according to BaseballBoom.com. 30 major league teams play 2,430 games every season, and “each baseball stays in play for less than six pitches.” So, the league spends $10 million annually just on baseballs, buying in bulk; one will run you $15 retail. Minor league teams like our beloved Goldpanners are less profligate, but it’s boggling how many baseballs are out there; one Quora.com researcher estimated there are 60.5 million on earth.
TheBaseballJournal.com states, “The most common use of the phrase ‘around the horn’ occurs after a strikeout and no runners on base. After a batter strikes out, the catcher will throw the ball to the third baseman. The third baseman throws the ball to the shortstop, who then throws it to the second baseman. The second baseman tosses the ball back to the third baseman who then give the ball to the pitcher.” This strange little ritual is seen throughout all levels of the game because “Going around the horn is done to keep the infield active between balls in play.”
That makes sense, but why do umpires ritualistically aim their heinie at the playing field to brush the dirt off home plate? “There is no rule requiring the umpire to face the crowd when cleaning off home plate,” according to StumpTheUmp.com, “but it is more practical to do it this way instead of from behind the plate” since he’d have to work around the catcher and batter. As for “plate” vs. “base,” until 1899 “the rules regarding home plate were extremely loose. Any object round in nature could serve as home base. During this time when shape was what mattered most, the circular object used could be made of marble, stone, glass or any other materials. At times, even a dish served as home base, which some think may have led to the alternate name — home plate.”
Rubber home plates were invented by Robert Keating, “who pitched one big-league game for the Orioles in 1887,” according to TheBaseballBlogess.com. “Keating’s one-game career was rough — a complete-game loss that left him with a career 11.00 ERA. Apparently, Keating knew his baseball days were numbered, and that same year he patented one of many dozens of inventions that he would create during his lifetime — a much safer rubber home plate to replace the stone and iron ones that often led to injuries.” Keating’s greatest fame came from inventing the “safety bicycle” in which the front and rear wheels were the same size “as an alternative to the dangerous big front-wheel numbers that people seemed all crazy for in the 1880s … Keating, apparently, was a ‘safety first’ man — a safer home plate, a safer bicycle, and he also invented an early version of the ‘safety razor.’”
Baseball history provides amusing social history; my two favorites sources are “But Didn’t We Have Fun: An Informal History of Baseball’s Pioneer Era, 1843-1870,” by Peter Morris, and “The Glory of Their Times: The Story of the Early Days of Baseball Told By the Men Who Played It,” by Lawrence Ritter. You can read both for free via the Internet Archive. Wikipedia tells us “the Internet Archive is an American Digital Library with the stated mission of ‘universal access to all knowledge.’ It provides free public access to collections of digitized materials, including websites, software applications/games, music, movies/videos, moving images, and millions of books.” The latter includes the two titles just mentioned, but navigating this enormous, incredibly rich database is complicated. “An Incomplete Guide to Baseball on the Internet Archive,” an article by Grant Brisbee on TheAthletic.com eased me along. Consequently, I’ve listened to the 1934 Yankees play, watched Sandy Koufax pitch a complete World Series shutout and Lou Gehrig star in a 1938 B-movie Western called “Rawhide,” and enjoyed a very young Curt Gowdy narrate 1952 Red Sox highlights.
Like President Ford, “I watch a lot of baseball on the radio” and find listening to old games soothing in these drab times, because it provides mental respite. As the eloquent Yogi Berra put it, “It’s fun; baseball’s fun.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. Contact him at 479-4344.