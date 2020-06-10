Scoring touchdowns in crucial football games feels exceptionally good, but, letting my codger flag fly, a half-century ago it was deemed unmanly to publicly celebrate such triumphs. After scoring, you handed the ball to the referee and accepted any accolades without undue festivity. “Act like you’ve been to town before,” the coaches said. Humility’s in such short supply these days that when someone prominent acts humbly, it’s almost as startling as it is refreshing.
“Modesty” originally meant “freedom from exaggeration, self-control” in the 1530s, and Macmillan Dictionary says it’s “the tendency not to talk about yourself, your achievements, or your abilities, even if you are successful.” I prefer the American Heritage Dictionary’s definition: “The state or quality of being moderate in the estimation of one’s own abilities, accomplishments or value.” Yet I get Maya Angelou, who said, “Whenever I’m around someone who is modest, I think, ‘Run like hell and all of fire.’ You don’t want modesty; you want humility.”
Jake Beckley, perhaps the greatest old-time baseball player you’ve never heard of, certainly ran well. One of his era’s best batters, “Old Eagle Eye” Beckley was also a noted base runner, despite his 5-foot-10-inch 200-pound build. The Society for Baseball Research article on Beckley recounted how he “wasn’t afraid to bend the rules … One day, when umpire Tim Hurst wasn’t looking, Jake ran almost directly from second base to home, sliding in without a throw. Hurst called Beckley out anyway. ‘You big SOB,’ shouted Hurst, ‘you got here too fast!’”
Beckley was born in Mark Twain’s hometown, Hannibal, Missouri in 1867, and he “was a handsome man, though one of his eyes was slightly crossed, and kept his moustache long after all but a handful of players had relinquished theirs; at the time of his retirement (1911) he was one of only three men in the majors who still sported facial hair.” Beckley retired with a .308 lifetime batting average, and he was famous for yelling “Chickazoola!” while batting to rattle opposing pitchers.
He wasn’t subtle, which Macmillan defines as “the quality of being complicated, delicate or difficult to notice, often in a skillful or attractive way.” Sister Wendy Beckett, the BBC art historian, was lively enough that it’s easy to imagine her shouting “Chickazoola!” if the occasion arose, but she shone at spotting and describing the subtleties in fine art. Some kind Esterite or Esteroid left a copy of “Sister Wendy’s American Collection” on the book exchange shelf, a veritable mini-library, in our beloved Ester post office. I promptly glommed it and am reveling in her essays on artwork at our nation’s finest museums.
“The Long Ships,” Frans Bengtsson’s epic novel about Vikings written during World War II, has also had my attention lately. Bengtsson was a Swedish poet and “the first successful practitioner of the informal essay in Sweden, a genre that he virtually introduced to the literature of his own country. He was outspokenly anti-Nazi and refused to change the religious orientation of a Jewish character, despite his pro-Nazi publisher’s request. Bengtsson died in 1954, and his novel was largely forgotten except by American author Michael Chabon. “I dare to extrapolate that this novel,” Chabon wrote in the new introduction to the “Long Ships,” “stands ready, given the chance, to bring lasting pleasure to every single human being on the face of the Earth.”
Having been misled by similar praise before, I asked our library to borrow a copy for me, and, after reading a chapter, I ordered my own copy to enjoy at my leisure. It’s a fun, rollicking tale and long enough for summer vacation diversion but not like reading a truly subtle author like Patrick O’Brian, who also tells rousing tales, but frames it in gorgeous, thoughtful language that encourages rereading. Reflecting on Sister Wendy’s presentation it occurred to me that Bengtsson is to O’Brian as cartoonist Gary Larson is to Vermeer. Bengtsson and Larson are thoroughly entertaining and worthy of our time, but O’Brian and Vermeer are worthy of our deeper consideration and appreciation.
Having a wealth of such stimulation on hand at our library provides true solace in these terrible, tumultuous times. As Sister Wendy wrote, “Museums, like theaters and libraries, are a means to freedom. Here we can move out of our personal anxieties and disappointments into the vast and stable world of human creativity.”
