"The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time” by Keith Houston is a wonderfully diverting and informative read. A book, for some experts, is something written, bound in a cover, and expresses a “world view.” This excludes works etched on Mesopotamian clay tablets since they’re coverless and are usually legal or financial accounts. Even the earliest editions of “Gilgamesh,” the world’s oldest literature and certainly containing a “world view,” are excluded. Meanwhile, papyrus scrolls have bindings and pass muster. However, other less restrictive experts consider the term “book” more broadly, as an idea instead of an object. Homer’s “Iliad,” for example, originated in oral tradition but was a book before it was actually written.
So, it’s difficult for the professionals to agree on the world’s oldest book. Reading Houston’s description of the Pharaoh Narmer, who reigned around 3,000 BCE touched on writing history. Narmer was an accomplished ruler who unified Upper and Lower Egypt, founded one of my favorite cities, Shebet (aka Crocodopolis) on the Nile, and invented “restaurant-style table service.” He also instituted the first full national census — something we should all participate in today as well — and invented (or, more likely, ordered and approved the creation of) hieroglyphic writing. A famously complicated writing system, hieroglyphics was a revolutionary communications technology 5,000 years ago that was modified over the centuries into less formal and easier-to-write scripts. Combined with light-weight, compact papyrus scrolls, Narmer’s hieroglyph vastly increased the flow of information, and armies of scribes, those protolibrarians who trained for years to master the art, then created libraries to house their rapidly multiplying writings.
Most agree that one of the oldest books, the “Prisse Papyrus,” a collection of wise sayings by a powerful vizier named Ptahhotep, was written around 1,900 BCE. When the 110-year-old Ptahhotep was ready to retire, he asked his pharaoh to replace him with his son. His wish was granted only if he’d first compile his many maxims for living life properly. This compilation covered everything from table manners, to court etiquette, to “handy hints to the husband for preserving his wife’s beauty.” He also emphasized filial obedience, humility, faithfulness, and “the ability to keep silent when necessary,” all useful traits in today’s leaders.
Narmer would probably have enjoyed reading “Here’s Why Writing Things Out By Hand Makes You Smarter,” a BusinessInsider.com article. Taking classroom notes on a laptop is incredibly fast compared to handwriting them; only problem is you don’t remember them since “the transcription process doesn’t require any critical thinking … if you’re not signaling that the material is important to your brain, it will discard the lecture from memory for the sake of efficiency.” Handwritten notes are so relatively slow that, as you write, you must “look for representative quotes, summarize concepts, and ask questions about what you don’t understand … the effort is what helps cement the material to your memory” because “handwriting engages parts of the brain that typing neglects, especially areas associated with memory formation.”
Handwriting promotes informing and learning, but also deception. Last month’s NationalGeographic.com headline summed it up: “‘Dead Sea Scrolls’ at the Museum of the Bible Are All Forgeries.” Steve Green, billionaire president of Hobby Lobby and founder of the museum, bought four batches of “authenticated” scroll fragments in the early 2000s, along with thousands of archeological artifacts, but was forced to return 5,500 of them imported illegally and pay a $3 million fine to the U.S. Government. But to his credit Green agreed to have independent experts test the scroll fragments. They found that the leather parchment was ancient enough, but the ink was modern. “On many of the pieces, suspiciously shiny ink pools in cracks and waterfalls off of torn edges that wouldn’t have been present when the leather was new.”
The poet Addison recommended keeping perspective by reading as many old books as new ones, and I’m with him. As my hero Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote, “Half of my library are old books because I like seeing how people thought about their world at their time … Because you can see who got stuff right and most of the people who got stuff wrong.”