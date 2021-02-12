By Kris Capps
Faith. Excellence. Service.
These are the things Catholic Schools of Fairbanks celebrated during National Catholic Schools Week, Feb 1-5. The week is recognized nationally and here in Fairbanks, it is commemorated in its own special way.
Students are divided into 13 groups called Magis Houses, all named after Catholic saints. The goal is to further create a sense of community and belonging in the school. Each house includes students from pre-K through 12th grade, plus staff members. Students stay in those same groups throughout their school careers.
The groups met virtually this year, due to COVID-19. Large school-wide activities were also curtailed. So there was no teacher versus student dodgeball tournament and no gymnasium full of students of all ages.
But smaller activities were held. Each day had a different theme.
Everyone wore red on Monday. Tuesday was “Dress Like A Teacher” day. Students also wrote notes to staff members who they appreciated.
On Wednesday, students wore their Magis House shirts and house colors. Thursday was spirit colors day. On Friday, everyone wore crazy socks and/or hats.
All week, students collected pennies and pillowcases. The pennies will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This was sponsored by Catholic Schools of Fairbanks student councils.
The pillowcases, both new and gently used, will be made into dresses for little girls in Africa.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.