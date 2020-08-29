Giant vegetables are always a big hit for visitors to the Tanana Valley State Fair. With no fair this year, there was no place to publicly display these vegetables. So Fritz Wozniak and the Fairbanks Farm Bureau stepped in and held a cabbage weighing contest on Thursday.
Competitors brought their cabbages to Midtown Market at 1501 Cushman St., where owner Wozniak provided the official digital scale.
“Put that bad boy on here,” he said, to the first contestant who walked in with an armful of cabbage.
“It might not be the heaviest, but it might be the ugliest,” said Eric Wilkins of his daughter’s entry.
The cabbage was, indeed, pretty darn ugly in both shape and color. It weighed in at 18.45 pounds. Ava Wilkins had a second cabbage, too, which weighed 14.35 pounds. There was much talk among spectators about rainy weather and the best growing conditions for the biggest cabbages.
Then, the coordinator for the school garden at Catholic Schools of Fairbanks showed up. Her two little gardeners, both 9-year-olds, weren’t strong enough or big enough to carry in their entry. So Eric Wilkins provided the muscle for transport to the scale.
That turned out to be the winning head of cabbage at 59.5 pounds. Both Ava Angaiak and Isabelle Gonzalez represented all the student gardeners who nurtured that head of cabbage at Camp Comet, during the summer months. School gardening coordinator Wendy Anderson was responsible for supervising the young gardeners.
“They were out there every day, watering,” she said.
Their gardening expertise paid off. The school gardeners won $250, which will be invested back into the garden.
As for that giant cabbage? It is headed to the Raven Landing to be devoured later. Vegetables from the garden are always donated either to the ICC soup kitchen or to Raven Landing, Anderson said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.