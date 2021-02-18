A 12-month diabetes prevention program offered by Zoom begins in March.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed the program, which is offered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service. It is geared to individuals who are at risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. According to the CDC, one in three Americans has prediabetes, and excess weight is a key risk factor.
Fairbanks Extension agent Leslie Shallcross said participants will be encouraged to lose 10 percent of their current weight to reduce the risk. She describes the program as a lifestyle change program in which participants get ideas and support from other participants and trained Extension lifestyle coaches. Participants will meet weekly for about 16 weeks and at least once monthly after that.
Cooperative Extension staff in Sitka, Fairbanks and Mat-Su will offer the course remotely, but participants are encouraged to sign up for the session closest to where they live. One-hour sessions will meet:
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 2 in Sitka
• 6 p.m. Thursdays, starting March 4 in Fairbanks
• Noon Tuesdays, beginning March 17 in Mat-Su
Registration is available at bit.ly/diabetesprev. Prior to registering, potential participants must contact instructors to determine eligibility and discuss the program.
Instructors include Jasmine Shaw in Sitka, 907-747-9440 or jdshaw2@alaska.edu; Melissa Clampitt in Mat-Su at 907-745-3551 or mrclampitt@alaska.edu; and Leslie Shallcross in Fairbanks at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu. The class fee of $100 includes a digital scale and program materials that will be mailed to participants. Discounts are offered to seniors 60 and older and others who request a scholarship. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made seven business days in advance to Leslie Shallcross.