Probably the best part of being stuck at home for the last year is that I was able to beat out the legions of online scalpers to score both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch.
Lucky, right? Well, kind of. Already, there’s a clear winner between the two next-gen consoles, but unless you’ve got stimulus money to burn, neither quite has the library or cutting edge upgrades to justify an immediate purchase.
First Impressions
Right out of the box — both of these consoles are big. Prepare to rearrange your entertainment center big. If you’re going to put either console upright, the Series X is almost a foot tall. The PS4 is even larger, at a whopping 15.4 inches tall.
For either console, set up is pretty simple. If you already have a Microsoft or PlayStation account, it just takes a few minutes to set up a Wi-Fi connection, login, and start downloading updates. If you already have a library of PS4 games or Xbox One games on an external hard drive, just plug it into your new console, and you’ll be ready to play those games immediately.
The first big difference is user interface. The PS5 dashboard is completely different from its predecessor, with a new PSN store and new locations for games and videos. It’s functional, but honestly could use a little work. I actually had to look up how to even access videos I previously purchased because they’re so hidden.
On the other hand, the Xbox Series X dashboard is exactly the same as what’s found on the Xbox One. And that’s fine, but it does make this feel like more of an incremental upgrade than a full-on move to next-gen.
The Controllers
Similarly, the Xbox Series X controller is hardly different from its predecessor (which you can even connect to it if you want). The only new addition is a share button to more easily upload screenshots and videos. That’s great for streamers, but honestly isn’t going to do much if sharing content isn’t really your thing.
Meanwhile, the PS5 DualSense feels like a revolution thanks to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These new features are a bit difficult to describe, but essentially they completely change the feel of the game.
The free pack-in game, Astro’s Playroom, is a great showcase of these features. Walk through a rain-soaked level, and you’ll feel the light tap of the raindrops in the controller. Get hit by an enemy, and it will shake violently.
And when you’re firing a bow and arrow at an enemy, you’ll actually feel the resistance in the triggers. All that, and the controller retains the touchpad and internal speaker of its predecessor. These are fantastic new features, and I’m really excited to see what developers do with them in the future.
The Games
A number of solid new titles are available both systems (and last-gen consoles), including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion.
And while all of these games look better on next-gen, adding either a higher frame rate or fancy new real-time ray tracing that adds enhanced lighting and reflections, most of these graphical upgrades won’t be immediately noticeable unless you spend a lot of time playing games.
So, what games justify the upgrade? The previously mentioned Astro’s Playroom is a fantastic showcase of the PS5’s potential, and a celebration of PlayStation’s 26-year-long history. Demon’s Souls, a remake of a PS3 game, is a graphical powerhouse. And Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (also on PS4), is a brief, but gorgeous and very fun new action game.
It’s a pretty decent launch line-up and stands in stark contrast to the Xbox. With the release of the new Halo pushed to late 2021, Microsoft’s big exclusive is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is also on the Xbox One and PS4, and will soon arrive on the PS5. It’s very fun turn-based sequel to the long-running beat ‘em up series, but doesn’t exactly scream “system seller.”
That leaves The Medium, a reality bending point and click horror adventure game as the only true big name exclusive for Microsoft’s new console, and while it has its moments, it also doesn’t really justify buying a new console to play it.
And that’s really the story of these two new consoles right now: The Xbox Series X is a perfectly fine machine, but the PS5 has the games and new technology that easily make it the better purchase for most gamers.
Attorney Chris Freiberg is a freelance writer and former News-Miner reporter. He can be reached at chrisfreiberg@gmail.com.