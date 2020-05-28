Wolf Run is reopening today, and with it comes a new look and menu.
The longtime Fairbanks restaurant is taking a farm-to-table approach to its dining, with a strong focus on affordability, community and elevating local ingredients, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“After leaving home and undergoing apprenticeship, I learned what I value most about cooking is having respect for ingredients; paying homage in a way that is fun, interesting, and makes a connection with the community,” chef Alex Johnston said in the release.
The idea is to work closely with farmers, foragers and fishermen for items like fresh-caught Alaska seafood or foraged items like fiddlehead ferns, morels, and local meats and vegetables. The menu is designed to rotate to feature what is fresh and available. Pricing ranges from $7-14 for starters and $18-29 for entrees, according to the release.
Wolf Run is located at 3360 Wolf Run Road. For more information, call 458-0636 or email info@wolfrunak.com.