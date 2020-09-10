The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its season opener later this month, and you can expect a different experience when the musicians take the stage at Davis Concert Hall.
For starters, fewer performers will be on stage, there will be no live audience, and everyone will be in masks. It’s all for the safety of the artists as the musicians start their 2020-21 season in the middle of a pandemic.
“The health of all of the members of the orchestra was always the paramount concern for me if we were going to try to make this season a go,” Eduard Zilberkant, the symphony’s music director, said. “Since last March, and the abrupt end to the 2019/2020 season, I have worked very hard calling my colleagues in (the) Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as orchestras in Europe, to seek their guidance in how they were handling this unprecedented crisis. The biggest dilemma was that we needed to social distance and wear masks in order to be safe. How can an orchestra do this?”
To do that, and to make the performance area as safe as possible, only string instruments are taking the stage Sept. 27 when the symphony opens as there is still too much uncertainty when it comes to brass and woodwind instruments and the amount of air flow each instrument produces. Couple that with the audience capacity of Davis Concert Hall — 900 seats — and the symphony opted for safety rather than turning the performance space into a virus hotspot.
In addition to no brass or woodwind instruments, the symphony developed its own protocols for rehearsals, including having performers fill out a health questionnaire, taking their temperatures, wearing masks and practicing social distancing while on stage.
Included in all that is a large change no symphony wants to see: no audience.
To combat that, the symphony is broadcasting their performance at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 on KFXF Channel 7 free of charge, but a donation link will be provided as the organization is listener supported.
“Because of social distancing concerns, the 900-seat Davis Concert Hall can now only accommodate approximately 120 seats,” Zilberkant said. “This is not a possible situation to bring the audience to us. I decided that we should approach the local TV stations and ask their assistance in bringing music back to the community. I was very gratified to learn that the local TV stations embraced my vision and will broadcast live the fall portion of our season on the concert days. These concerts will be free of charge to the public as we feel it is a very important part for us to bring music to our community. The logo for this season is ‘FSO - Bringing Us Together While We Are Apart.’”
Chuck Lemke, the symphony board president, commended the organization for rallying and pushing forward despite COVID-19.
“We have always known what a wonderful, talented and committed group the symphony members are, but they have really stepped it up this year,” Lemke said. “They understand the challenges and demands yet they were ready to go. They have known the risks but have appreciated the attention to their well being that the board has demonstrated. Because of these efforts they are ready to give the music back to the Fairbanks audience. With tongue in cheek, they think it will be just fine with just the strings playing. Sure, that is what we were all thinking. We do appreciate them and their efforts.”
String-only performances are not unheard of, though, and that does provide the symphony an opportunity to explore its library.
“There is a tremendous amount of music literature that is composed for only string ensembles,” Zilberkant said. “Large symphony orchestras do not always have a chance to explore this repertoire. This is giving a tremendous opportunity to perform works by Beethoven, Haydn, Tchaikovsky and Dvorak which sometimes are only heard on recordings.”
One of the biggest events of the season, FSO’s Design Alaska Holiday Concert, is still planned for 4 p.m. Dec. 6 but this year the program will be a video presentation of last year’s concert and will include families receiving a holiday ornament.
“So as not to break the long-standing tradition of people receiving their ornament, Design Alaska is offering these gifts to the first 250 families who pledge $50 or more during the concert,” Lemke said. “They will then be sending the ornaments out to those recipients in time for Christmas. Their help and support is truly appreciated by the FSO and the community. This year we couldn’t have all the woodwinds and lovely voices, but we have captured them so that your family can enjoy them much as you did last holiday season.”
The season opener takes place at 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Here’s a look at what’s in store for this year.
• 50th Anniversary of the Arctic Chamber Orchestra, 4 p.m., Sept. 27, with Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey. Pieces include works by Tchaikovsky and Copland.
• Fall showcase, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, with guest artist Jeffrey Swann on piano.
• Fall showcase, 4 p.m. Nov. 1, with guest artist Jeffrey Swann on piano and the works of Liszt and Mahler.
• Design Alaska Holiday Concert, 4 p.m.
• Sitka Winter Classics, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, program and guest artists TBD.
• Concerto Competition Winners Concert, 4 p.m., featuring concerto winners.
• Spring Showcase, 7:30 p.m. March 25, with guest artist Alan Morrison on pipe organ.
• Spring Showcase, 4 p.m. March 28, with guest artist Alan Morrison on pipe organ and works by Jongen and Saint-Saens.
• Season Finale, 7 p.m. April 23 and 4 p.m. April 25, with Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Fairbanks Symphony Chorus, Northland Youth Choir, mezzo-soprano Elise Quagliata, tenor Dinyar Vania, bariton Daniel Narducci and soprano Madison Warren (all tentative).
“Our Maestro Eduard Zilberkant has been leading this extraordinary group of musician for the past 25 years,” Lemke said. “Whereas we would rather have celebrated it in a more personal manor, we still have the opportunity to enjoy his leadership. I couldn’t be more proud or pleased to have the opportunity to work with him, the orchestra, the staff and our board. Most of all I appreciate our community.”
For more information on the season, the symphony’s protocols, and donation information, visit fairbankssymphony.org. Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.