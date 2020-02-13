Winter Dance Weekend returns for three days starting today, and with it, a few changes are coming.
Winter Dance Weekend is a three-day event hosted by Contra Borealis Dances. This weekend’s events include musicians Amy Englesberg, from Seattle, on piano accordion and keyboard; Audrey Knuth, from Oakland, on fiddle; and calling by Luke Donforth, from Burlington, Vermont.
The musicians will put on a house concert at 7 p.m. today, and admission is $15 with all proceeds going to the musicians. Guests interested in the concert can contact David Kreiss-Tomkins at d_kreiss-tomkins@riseup.net or 738-5883
Weekend dances start at 7 p.m. Friday and run through 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Pioneer Park Dance Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Road. Friday and Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon, the organizations will regular contra dances with the guest musicians and caller. Saturday during the late morning and afternoon, and Sunday late morning, Contra Borealis Dancers will host various dance workshops. They provide lunch and host a potluck on Saturday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. A techno contra dance follows on Saturday night until midnight, after the regular dance.
This year the group is implementing calling with non-gendered terms in order to promote dancing that doesn’t rely as much on participants’ gender or gender presentation. Local callers have been experimenting at the regular dances with positional calling and replacement terms for the past year, and the group is look forward to challenging the community to think critically about making contra dancing a more inclusive activity.
Continuing this year is a sliding scale fee for attendees.
Participants are encouraged to register beforehand, but anybody can show up at the door at any point in the weekend and dance. More information can be found at bit.ly/winterdance2020.
Today
House concert at 7 p.m. with Oakland and Seattle-based musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg, followed by a jam with local musicians. Admission $15, all proceeds go to the musicians. Call 907-738-5883 for more information.
Friday
Winter Dance Weekend contra dance with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth at the Pioneer Park Dance Center, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday
Winter Dance Weekend at the Pioneer Park Dance Center. The workshops are a caller’s workshop from 10:45 a.m. to noon, a contra dance workshop “What’s in a Name” from 1-2:15 p.m., a contra dance workshop “Accommodating Contras” from 2:30-3:45 p.m. and waltz lesson from 4-4:30 pm. Contra dance is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth. The techno contra dance 10:45 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday
Open Mic Contra Dance is from 10:45 a.m. to noon. The Last Chance Contra Dance is 1-3:30 p.m. with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth.
FYI
Dances and events are sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers. Beginners are welcome, and a sliding scale admission fee is in place. For more information go to bit.ly/winterdance2020 or call 738-5883.