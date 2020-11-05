Ceramics artist Shirley Odsather is celebrating 50 years of working in the medium with a month-long exhibit at 2 Street Gallery in Fairbanks. The show is called “Still Bowled Over, Fifty Years Later.” In 1970 Odsather took the first pottery class offered by Stan Zielinski in the then-new Fine Arts Building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Clay has lead her on an interesting journey, from digging clay in Healy to teaching pottery at UAF as well as in Yakutsk, Russia. Her favorite process is throwing on the wheel. She says that creating a useful object from a raw lump of clay is extremely satisfying. Her work has been dominated by clean simple shapes and designs. Although she has had very few shows, she has participated in group exhibitions with other local potters. For more than 25 years, her Wheelhouse Pottery booth could be found at the Tanana Valley State Fair. For the past eight years, she has been one of the partners at 2 Street Gallery in Co-Op Plaza.