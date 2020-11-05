THURSDAY - 5
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
JO!, accompanied by Rachelle Hafer and Aiden Johns, hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Jordan D’nay Hege, online at Facebook live, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 6
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
RAVEN ART SHOW, the 2020 exhibit, presented by Alaska Songbird Institute, online via the Facebook Group platform www.facebook.com/groups/ravenartshow2020, running through Nov. 9 with new works added daily. See aksongbird.org for more, including raffle tickets. Proceeds go to Alaska Songbird Institute.
SHIRLEY ODSATHER POTTERY, on display at 2 Street Gallery, celebrating 50 years of the artist’s pottery work, 5-8 p.m., 535 Second Ave., inside Coop Plaza.
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
MULTI ARTIST SHOW, “THREE FRIENDS + BEAR ADVENTURES = ART,” on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. A reception will not be held, and masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS COMMUNITY MUSEUM, “THREE PERSPECTIVES IN WATERCOLOR OF ALASKAN LANDSCAPES,” with works by Rita St. Louis, Howard (Rich) Richardson and Trish Rumph going on display at Fairbanks Community Museum & Dog Mushing Museum, upstairs in Co-Op Plaza, 535 Second Ave. Reception 5-8 p.m., show will hang through November. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“INKTOBER,” opening reception 3-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works on display by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
“MINIS AND MORE,” going on display at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., opening reception 5-8 p.m. Gallery includes a First Friday exhibit of mini prints by local photographers and assorted art works.
JUST THE ROOTS, hosting a November First Friday, 5-8 p.m., 372 Old Chena Pump Road, hosted by The Roaming Root, artist Amanda Rose Warren, and Just The Tips - Boreal Infused Eats + Tea.
FIRST FRIDAY, WITH ROBIN FARMER at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
MOVEMENT ARTS, a First Friday event, 6-8 p.m., Golden Hearts Performing Arts, 2815 Horner Court, Unit 3, family friendly, all ages welcome, $5 donation requested. Golden Heart Performing Arts is hosting a community show with suspended acts range from a steel hoop known as a lyra and aerial fabrics. Students are joining from several studios around Fairbanks including FlyZone, Aerial View and Cirque Air Fitness. Masks required for in-person viewing. All ages are welcome to attend. If required by local mandates, this show will be streamed online. Regardless, video footage will be taken and uploaded to YouTube post performance. 699-8522
FAMILY
DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT, featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., 601 NPHS Blvd., hosted by NP International Club, proceeds to go to NPHS class of 2021 Graduation, FM radio required, car can run, but lights must be off, no concessions (but bring your own popcorn), no building access, PortaPotty located next to football field. Tickets online at sites.google.com/k12northstar.org/nphsclassof2021/home.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
DIA DE LOS ANGELITOS II, the first annual Latin weekend event at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., hosted by DJ Manny who will spin Latin favorites, reggaeton, trap, salsa, bachata, merengue, Latin pop, hip-hop and more. Guests encouraged to wear wings and masks. $5 cover, ages 21 and older, enter through Tony’s Sports Bar entrance.
SATURDAY - 7
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS II, the third annual Latin weekend event at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., hosted by DJ Manny who will spin Latin favorites, reggaeton, trap, salsa, bachata, merengue, Latin pop, hip-hop and more. Guests encouraged to wear facepaint and Dia de Los Muertos attire. $5 cover, ages 21 and older, enter through Tony’s Sports Bar entrance.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 8
NATURE
NIGHT FOR THE NORTH, an online event taking place through Nov. 14, hosted by Northern Center, the annual art auction goes online with talks throughout the week. Join The Northern Center for film, art, discussions and community at several free events. 7 p.m. today is the Alaska premiere of the Northern Center’s film, “Love is the Way.” Information, trailer and registration at https://qudio.com/event/loveistheway. See www.northern.org or call 452-5021 for more.
ARCTIC REFUGE, virtual bird fest, hosted by Alaska Geographic, an online event at www.arcticbirdfest.com, free, family friendly, hosted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in partnership with Audubon Alaska. The festival will be full of interactive, fun, and informative activities highlighting the migratory birds of the Arctic. Runs through Nov. 14.
MONDAY - 9
TUESDAY - 10
NATURE
PANEL DISCUSSION, 7 p.m., on the Northern Center film “Love is the Way,” participants will learn more about the Coastal Plain, its importance, and actions to take to keep it from development. More info at https://fb.me/e/1JsLax0XZ, registration at bit.ly/LITWPanel. See www.northern.org or call 452-5021 for more.
WEDNESDAY - 11
THURSDAY - 12
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
NATURE
ARTIST TALK, with Cherissa Dukelow, 7 p.m., meet the Northern Center’s featured artist, who will talk about the work she creates, her inspirations, and give insight to how she creates her birds eye view images of places throughout Alaska. More info at https://fb.me/e/5QB1m86Jq, register at http://bit.ly/CDArtistTalk. Cherissa’s three paintings, “Teshekpuk,” “District” and “Refuge” will be auctioned online beginning Nov. 8 with the auction closing Nov. 14. See www.northern.org or call 452-5021 for more.
FRIDAY - 13
ART
VIRTUAL PAINT NIGHT, “Light Up The Night for Homeless Youth,” benefiting The Door, 7-9 p.m., links to the virtual event will be sent to registrants week prior, $24, see more at www.fairbanksyouthadvocates.org/light-up-the-night. Led by Alaska Art & Soul. Live event will include information about the homeless youth shelter, a virtual tour (COVID depending), an optional candlelight vigil, and a tutorial for an aurora borealis painting.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, studying the theme exploration, activities for at-home discoveries, posted online starting today and remaining available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 14
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com. Today’s book: “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeline Albright.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying the theme of exploration by imagining environments beyond Earth, discovering instruments scientists use to study outer space, and creating a model spacecraft. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 15