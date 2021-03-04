Thursday - 4
music/nightlife
Kinky Slinky, performing online for music happy hour, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest, Kinky Slinky and Ryan Bowers, online at Fairbanks Folk Fest’s Facebook page.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 5
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Fairbanks Community Museum, First Friday event, with works on display by Ann Tremarello in the show “Better Late Than Never: Acrylic, Oil and Watercolor Paintings by Fairbanks Artist Ann Tremarello,” all proceeds from sales benefit the Fairbanks Community Museum. The show will be on display through March 31. Reception from 5-8 p.m., Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., Upstairs in the Co-Op Plaza.
“Erratica,” with works by Jamelle Duszynski on display, Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, reception 3-8 p.m. Jamelle is an artist living in Fairbanks, specializing in unique cardboard art and oil paintings, www.facebook.com/jduszy. Under 21 are welcome with a parent or a guardian. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room till you are seated and served a cocktail. 750-1282
“Picture This,” on display at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., reception 5-8 p.m., featuring works by Alaska photographers and artists.
Two Artists, one show, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., with new works by Mercedes Culliton and new paintings by Robert Fox on display, reception 5-8 p.m. 452-6169
music/nightlife
Open Mic Night, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Robert Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
Saturday - 6
music/nightlife
Date Night, with Klondike Drag, 7 p.m., online at twitch.tv, hosted by Klondike Drag and Penny Dragful, featuring performers Golden Delicious, Luna Tyck, Peter Panic, Aquarius Valentine, Dela Rosa, , Penny Dragful, Allen Degenerate, Grimjob and Lamia Lexicon.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 7
Monday - 8
culinary
International Women’s Day, at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, 4-8 p.m., to celebrate the women in our lives, and the accomplishments of women throughout the history. Monday will have flowers and treats for all ladies, and a cocktail special. Under 21 are welcome with parent or guardian.
Tuesday - 9
lecture
Science For Alaska, lecture series, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or the UAF Geophysical Institute Facebook page, call 474-7787 for more info, RSVP to watch on Zoom at bit.ly/3iMGjd4. Free, family friendly, open to the public. Today’s topic: “Firewatch: Fire Landscapes from Air and Space,” Christine Waigl, postdoctoral researcher, and Jennifer Delamere, research associate professor, UAF
Wednesday - 10
Thursday - 11
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 12
Saturday - 13
books
Book Discussion Group, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, discussing the book “How The Post Office Created America” by Winifred Gallagher. Gallagher traces the methods letters, notes, packages and other items were sent to and from people and businesses since before the 13 colonies formed the United States. To get a Zoom link contact Joan Soutar, akjbear@gmail.com.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666