THURSDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Dry Cabin String Band.
EMILY ANDERSON, live video performance hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest, 5:30-6:30 p.m., online at www.facebook.com/fairbanksfolkfest.
FRIDAY - 5
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
FAIRBANKS COMMUNITY MUSEUM, with works on display by Matt Moberly, “Light From Within” featuring watercolor paintings and photography, opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, on display 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday during June and July, 535 Second Ave., Upstairs in the Co-Op Plaza.
FIRST FRIDAY FUNDRAISER, hosted by Big Daddy’s BarB-Q Alaska and Salty’s On 2nd, 5-9 p.m., 107 Wickersham St., dedicated to Fairbanks photographer Rick Rahoi who has recently passed away. All of the participating artist have donated prints or offered a percentage of their sales to Rick’s wife. There will be more then 20 artist involved.
FIRST FRIDAY AT CO-OP PLAZA, with music, events and works on display, 5-8 p.m., 535 Second Ave.
13+, a show of works featuring one work from 15 artists, on display at The Lemonade Stand, a mobile gallery making its debut at 1222 Well St., reception 6-8 p.m.
ART
SPRING GARDEN PARTY, with more than 20 artists set up throughout the greenhouses, including music and snacks, 5-9 p.m., Risse Greenhouse, 981 Risse Road, free, open to public. 488-9673
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY AT THE I, with Tony Taylor, winner of DJ of The Year at the 2020 Alaska HipHop & RnB awards, spinning all your favorite tunes outside in the beer garden, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St. ages 21 and older.
SATURDAY -6
CULINARY
PUTT’S BOREAL BREAD MAKING, an online class, hosted by The Folk School, 10 a.m. to noon, pre-registration required. For details and registration, visit https://folk.school.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
LATIN SUMMER KICKOFF, with DJ Manny, music starts at 10 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St. ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, at The Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 8-11 p.m., ages 21 and older.
SUNDAY - 7
CULINARY
K-POP & BRUNCH, with food truck Between The Buns AK/ One More Bite, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave.
MONDAY - 8
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon. Today’s talk: Frank Williams, former director of UA Super Computer Center. Talk is available at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
TUESDAY - 9
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “Taking Care of You! Self-care for the Caregiver” with Kim Huffington of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
WEDNESDAY - 10
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: Rick Thoman, climate specialist, on “Alaska’s Changing Environment: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going.”
THURSDAY - 11
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Headbolt Heaters.
FRIDAY - 12
SATURDAY - 13
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
PRIDE DANCE PARTY, an online event, hosted by The Frozen Sisters, 9-11 p.m., part of Pride month events, with music by DJ Pika. This is a free, all-ages and digital event. Details can be found at www.fairybanks.com.
SUNDAY - 14
CULINARY
MONDAY - 15
TUESDAY - 16
WEDNESDAY - 17
THURSDAY - 18
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Band TBA.
WAKE THE DOG, the 2020 opening, at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, in Fox, starting at 4 p.m., with music and bands throughout the night, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 19
SPECIAL EVENT
VIRTUAL 10K, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s 38th Annual Midnight Sun Run, a 10K race of your choosing, registration $30. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is hosting the 38th Annual Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run Virtual 10K June 19 through June 22. Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Virtual race participants must complete their individual 10K (6.2 miles) route between June 19-22. They will upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform, and it will be displayed just like it would be for the typical event. See more online at midnightsunrun.net. Contact Wendy Cloyd at racedirector@fra-alaska.net or 456-8901 for more.
SATURDAY - 20
SPECIAL EVENT
SUNDAY - 21
CULINARY
SPECIAL EVENT
MONDAY - 22
SPECIAL EVENT
TUESDAY - 23
WEDNESDAY - 24
THURSDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Band TBA.