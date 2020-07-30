THURSDAY - 30
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
music/nightlife
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Emily Anderson and Ryan Bowers.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 31
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT, the Fairbanks Backyard Country BBQ #5 show, with Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Craig Morgan, Kendell Marvel, Chris Bandi & Texas Hill, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, doors open at 4 p.m., show at 6 p.m., all ages welcome, rain or shine concert. Ticket and event info online at www.ericksonevents.com.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
RAP THE CITY, hosted by International Hotel and Bar and Tony Taylor, International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., $10 cover, ages 21 and older, FYI explicit lyrics, a night showcasing the hottest artists in the city with both veterans and rookies on stage, including Alaska’s rookie of the year performing, Alaska’s duo of the year performing, Alaska’s female RnB artist of the year runner up performing, and Alaska’s male artist of the year runner up performing.
ROCK AND INDIE CONCERT, the Fairbanks Rock In The Last Frontier Festival with Saliva, Buckcherry, Alien Ant Farm, and Framing Hanley, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, doors open at 4 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m., all ages welcome, rain or shine concert. Ticket and event info online at www.ericksonevents.com.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 2
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SALMONFEST STREAMING, the popular Kenai music fest goes online, 4-7 p.m. live on Facebook, with 18 bands streaming specially curated micro sets. See www.salmonfestalaska.org for more.
MONDAY - 3
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
TUESDAY - 4
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “COVID, Kids, and Coping, Part I” with Mishelle Nace, medical director and doctor of pediatrics, TVC, and David Bridgman-Packer, MD, MPH, TVC and University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital.
WEDNESDAY - 5
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Going to Extremes: Diversity of Birds” with Ed Murphy, UAF emeritus professor of biology and wildlife.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Cold Steel Drums.
FRIDAY - 7
FIRST FRIDAY
WORKS BY STEVEN CHARLEY, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, reception 3-8 p.m. Steven Charley is a Native American artist with an eye for landscapes, animals and portraits. The artist will be present for the opening, with Hoarfrost asking the public to please be patient if the tasting room is full. “Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in our tasting room,” the distillery says.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 8
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, via Zoom, sign in time is 9:55-10 a.m., talk is 10-11:30 a.m. Today’s book, “Salt” by Mark Kurlansky. For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224. Interested attendees should contact Joan by mid-Friday afternoon for login information.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
A PARTY FOR THE LEOS, hosted by International Hotel and Bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., celebrating Leo season, 122 N. Turner St., with hip-hop, Afro, RnB and trap, ages 21 and older, $10 cover.
SUNDAY - 9
MONDAY - 10
LECTURE
TUESDAY - 11
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “COVID, Kids, and Coping, Part II” with Mishelle Nace, medical director and doctor of pediatrics, TVC, and David Bridgman-Packer, MD, MPH, TVC and University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital.
WEDNESDAY - 12
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THURSDAY - 13
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Tears For Beers.
FRIDAY - 14
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 15
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUNDAY - 16