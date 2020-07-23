THURSDAY - 23
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Kinky Slinky
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 24
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
THE AVERY WOLVES, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SATURDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
LEAPS AND BOUNDS, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 26
MONDAY - 27
TUESDAY - 28
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “The Hidden Ways Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Health” with Laura Brunner, doctor of pediatrics, TVC and FMH.
WEDNESDAY - 29
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Alaska’s Mineral Industry: A 2020 Perspective” with Curt Freeman, former president of Avalon Development Corporation.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Open Mic Night, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 30
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Emily Anderson and Ryan Bowers.
NATURE
FAIRBANKS ANIMAL SHELTER FUND, annual meeting, via Zoom, 6-8 p.m., Zoom link is on the website www.fairbanksanimalshelterfund.org. 488-9072
FRIDAY - 31
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
RAP THE CITY, hosted by International Hotel and Bar and Tony Taylor, International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., $10 cover, ages 21 and older, FYI explicit lyrics, a night showcasing the hottest artists in the city with both veterans and rookies on stage, including Alaska’s rookie of the year performing, Alaska’s duo of the year performing, Alaska’s female RnB artist of the year runner up performing, and Alaska’s male artist of the year runner up performing.
SUNDAY - 2
MONDAY - 3
TUESDAY - 4
WEDNESDAY - 5
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Going to Extremes: Diversity of Birds” with Ed Murphy, UAF emeritus professor of biology and wildlife.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THURSDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Cold Steel Drums.
FRIDAY - 7
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 8
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., outside Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., in the parking lot. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs if possible. Today’s book, “Salt” by Mark Kurlansky. For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
A PARTY FOR THE LEOS, hosted by International Hotel and Bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., celebrating Leo season, 122 N. Turner St., with hip-hop, Afro, RnB and trap, ages 21 and older, $10 cover.
SUNDAY - 9