Thursday - 22
art
Spring Juried Show, on exhibit at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, featuring nearly 50 works by Interior Alaska artists that define the theme “Vivid!” On display through April 30, gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., masks required. 907-251-8386, Ext. 3, for more info.
music/nightlife
Gaymer Night, part of UAF Pride Week, 5:30 p.m., UAF campus in the Esports Center, hosted by UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
stage
“Pride and Prejudice,” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austin, presented and produced by Theatre UAF, viewable online through April 25. Performance is viewable on demand, a link and password will be sent in a separate email to the email address provided upon purchase between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Alaska time starting April 16. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26 at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions about your purchase contact, acasterl@alaska.edu. For more info and tickets, see www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/current-season.
Friday - 23
lecture
Alaska Native Speaker Series, “The Smell of Moosehide — Traditional Regalia Today,” 6-7 p.m. online at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live, free, family friendly. Luke Titus and Miranda Wright discuss the use of regalia as honors in new ceremonies and how to respect the culture and traditions behind its creation and use. 907-451-3906
music/nightlife
Queeraoke, part of UAF Pride Week, 8 p.m., Hess Recreation Center, hosted by UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center.
Saturday - 24
family
Family Day, online with the University of Alaska Museum of the North, www.uaf.edu/museum. 907-474-7505
music/nightlife
Drive-Up Stand-Up, the final drive-up stand-up comedy show of the season, featuring Jerry and Glenner, on the roof at Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave.. Free but accepting donations for The Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Create the coolest comedy viewing set-up and win a prize package that includes a $100 gift certificate from Good Titrations and Comedy CDs and DVDs from Alaska Comedy/X-Rock Radio. (Must be 21+, can’t take up more than 1 1/2 parking spaces and cannot obstruct view of the stage). Arrive by 6:30-6:45 p.m., drive in, pick up a flyer, tune your radio the correct FM frequency. Ages 21 and older.
Benefield Blues Band, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 8 p.m., ages 21 and older.
UAF Grad Bash, 7 p.m., The Pub, UAF Campus, ages 21 and older. Select grads who participate in UAF GradWeek festivities via social media will be eligible for entry to win an in-person invitation to The Pub on Saturday evening featuring a DJ, free food and more prizes. Those who receive an invitation are allowed a plus one, provided they are 21 years of age or older.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
nature
Earth Day, celebration with the Folk School and Calypso Farm, noon to 3 p.m., at the Folk School in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, hands-on activities including seed planting, spring scavenger hut, more. All activities are outdoors, masks required, family friendly, all ages welcome. See bit.ly/earthweek2021 for more.
special event
UAF Lavender Graduation, hosted by UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center, part of UAF Pride Week, 2:30-5 p.m., Wood Center, UAF campus, a graduation ceremony for LGBTQ students. RSVP for at bit.ly/2021-uaf-lavgrad-rsvp.
Sunday - 25
Monday - 26
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 27
Wednesday - 28
health
Thursday - 29
music/nightlife
Friday - 30
Saturday - 1
music/nightlife
Sunday - 2