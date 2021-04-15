Thursday - 15
art
Spring Juried Show, on exhibit at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, featuring nearly 50 works by Interior Alaska artists that define the theme “Vivid!” On display through April 30, gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., masks required. 907-251-8386, Ext. 3, for more info.
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 16
bazaars
Bazaar, 4-7 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fair, 1800 College Road, with more than 60 vendors on hand, no cover charge.
music/nightlife
Hell’s Belles, the all-female AC/DC tribute band, performing at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, 7:30-10:30 p.m., with local opening act Firewall, ages 21 and older, tickets online at aktickets.com/events/86161, VIP ticket option available.
Done With Ice, a night of trap, hip-hop, live music and giveaways, 10 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St, ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
stage
“Pride and Prejudice,” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austin, presented and produced by Theatre UAF, viewable online through April 25. Performance is viewable on demand via ShowTix4u.com, a link and password will be sent in a separate email to the email address provided upon purchase between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Alaska time starting April 16. Links purchased before April 16 will receive their link(s) 24 hours before the show opens. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26 at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions about your purchase contact, acasterl@alaska.edu. For more info, see www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/current-season.
Saturday - 17
bazaars
Spring Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fair, 1800 College Road, with more than 60 vendors on hand, no cover charge.
family
Virtual Junior Curators, studying wings, online with Museum of the North via Zoom, 3-4 p.m., $5 members, $10 nonmembers, see www.uaf.edu/museum for more.
music/nightlife
Hell’s Belles, the all-female AC/DC tribute band, performing at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, 7:30-10:30 p.m., with local opening act Firewall, ages 21 and older, tickets online at aktickets.com/events/86161, VIP ticket option available.
Tiger King Party, featuring John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time, at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, $5, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Costume contest and cash prizes for best Tiger King outfits.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 18
stage
“A Night Gilbert And Sullivan,” performed by the UAF Music Department’s Opera Workshop Ensembl, online and streamed at the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/uafmusicdpt. Free, family friendly, performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Monday - 19
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 20
lecture
Alaska Native Speaker Series, “Springing Out - Next Generations Prepare for a New Season, with Jessica Black of Fort Yukon and Fairbanks and Tristan Madros of Kaltag and Nulato, 6-7 p.m., online, www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live, free, family friendly. Black and Madros will speak on preparing for summer activities, like making and mending fishnets and beginning to hunt small game such as muskrat, and how they as Native youth carry on these and other Alaska Native traditions. 907-451-3906
Wednesday - 21
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Thursday - 22
art
Spring Juried Show, on exhibit at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, featuring nearly 50 works by Interior Alaska artists that define the theme “Vivid!” On display through April 30, gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., masks required. 907-251-8386, Ext. 3, for more info.
music/nightlife
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
stage
“Pride and Prejudice,” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austin, presented and produced by Theatre UAF, viewable online through April 25. Performance is viewable on demand via ShowTix4u.com, a link and password will be sent in a separate email to the email address provided upon purchase between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Alaska time starting April 16. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26 at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions about your purchase contact, acasterl@alaska.edu. For more info, see www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/current-season.
Friday - 23
lecture
Alaska Native Speaker Series, “The Smell of Moosehide - Traditional Regalia Today,” 6-7 p.m. online at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live, free, family friendly. Luke Titus and Miranda Wright discuss the use of regalia as honors in new ceremonies and how to respect the culture and traditions behind its creation and use. 907-451-3906
music/nightlife
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Saturday - 24
family
Family Day, online with the University of Alaska Museum of the North, www.uaf.edu/museum. 907-474-7505
music/nightlife
Drive-Up Stand-Up, the final drive-up stand-up comedy show of the season, featuring Jerry and Glenner, on the roof at Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave.. Free but accepting donations for The Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Create the coolest comedy viewing set-up and win a prize package that includes a $100 gift certificate from Good Titrations and Comedy CDs and DVDs from Alaska Comedy/X-Rock Radio. (Must be 21+, can’t take up more than 1 1/2 parking spaces and cannot obstruct view of the stage). Arrive by 6:30-6:45 p.m., drive in, pick up a flyer, tune your radio the correct FM frequency. Ages 21 and older.
Benefield Blues Band, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 8 p.m., ages 21 and older.