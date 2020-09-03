THURSDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
CAITLIN FRYE, a happy hour digital jam on Facebook Live, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Ryan Bowers. Caitlin is a singer and a songwriter who plays acoustic guitar. She has found herself playing around local music scenes for a few decades now, most recently with Valley Below in Fairbanks. Her songs and style are drawn mostly from all kinds of American music. She does her best to tell a good story that you can believe in. More at bit.ly/31PtwzM.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 4
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
“THREE BRUSHES,” works by Alaska Watercolor Society members Cheryl Berrong, Dawn Marie Crass and Sherry Fisler, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, exhibiting pastels, watercolors, acrylics and scratch board prints demonstrating the breadth and depth of Alaska’s wilderness. Reception 3-8 p.m., under age 21 welcome with a parent or guardian, social distancing and face masks encouraged. 750-1283
URSA MAJOR DISTILLING, 2922 George Parks Highway, featuring the clay works of Elizabeth West. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 28. A reception will not be held, and masks and sanitizer are available at the door.
WORKS BY MATT MOBERLY, “Summer Blooms,” photography by Moberly on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in Co-op Plaza. Reception 5-8 p.m.
FIRST FRIDAY, AT BLACK SPRUCE BREWING COMPANY, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, with photographer Laura Gregory. Laura’s photos will be on display and available for sale throughout September. Beer by Black Spruce Brewing Company will be available on tap and to-go. All visitors are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing while at the taproom.
INAUGURAL INTERNATIONAL SPOON INVITATIONAL, 5-7 p.m., The Lemonade Stand, 1222 Well St., with guest curator Jesse Hensel. This is an art benefit for Breadline Inc. Stone Soup Cafe.
LADDER MOUSE, at Blue Door Antiques, 315 Illinois St., reception 5-8 p.m. Featuring Brandy Klindworth, AKA the Ladder Mouse, specializing in flora, fauna and fungi watercolor illustration. 452-2013
FIRST FRIDAY, AT ALASKA CAMERA & COFFEE GALLERY, reception 5-9 p.m., 551 Second Ave. Today’s event marks the grand opening of the new coffee and photo gallery.
FIRST FRIDAY WITH BRIANNA REAGAN, 5-8 p.m., hosted by 2 Street Gallery, 535 Second Ave. “Sole” is her new show featuring hand-painted oyster shells. Event is online as well. 455-4070
SEPTEMBER EXHIBITION, IN THE BEAR GALLERY in Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, noon to 6 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Arts Association. Exhibits include “Defining Alaskans through Landscape: Resilient” by J. Jason Lazarus and “The Spaces Between: New Sculptures and Paintings” by Jessie Hedden. Fairbanks Arts is not hosting a standard evening reception on First Friday, however, guests are encouraged to visit the gallery any time through September during business hours. All visitors are required to wear a mask to the Bear Gallery. On opening day, J. Jason Lazarus will be in the gallery from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and Jessie Hedden will be in-house from 1-4 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
PIN-UP PARTY, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner Sty., with The Avery Wolves and Leaps & Bounds Music, ages 21 and older. In-costume attendees have a chance to win cash and prizes.
DJ MANNY, hosting Latin Night, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. DJ Manny will be playing your Latin dance favorites including salsa, bachata, merengue, Latin pop, reggaeton, Latin trap, and more.
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 5
ART
INAUGURAL INTERNATIONAL SPOON INVITATIONAL, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 507 Gaffney Road, with guest curator Jesse Hensel. This is an art benefit for Breadline Inc. Stone Soup Cafe.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CREATURE FEATURE, an online benefit for Choosing Our Roots, hosted by queens Penny Dragful and Lamia Lexicon, 7-8:30 p.m., streamed on Twitch.tv/klondikedrag, with a cast of performers from Fairbanks, Juneau and Anchorage. Digital tipping information will be made available for each performer throughout the live-stream. Choosing Our Roots is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to safely housing queer youth. Cast includes Envy De La Fleurs, Grimjob, Penny Dragful, Lamia Lexicon, Reva Monroe, Osha Violation, Scarlett Crypt, Stevie Smalls and Aquarius Valentine. See http://Twitch.tv/klondikedrag for more.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 6
MONDAY - 7
TUESDAY - 8
WEDNESDAY - 9
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 10
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 11
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SPECIAL EVENT
9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY, 1-2 p.m., Fairbanks Veterans Park, 700 Cushman St., hosted by Fairbanks Veterans Center. It is open to the public, and refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. 456-4238
SATURDAY - 12
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@yahoo.com. Today’s book: “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 13
CULINARY
FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, noon to 6 p.m., at Vivid Auto Styling, 2310 Frank Ave. Come out support your local food truck and grab a bite to eat before some of them head off to hibernate for the winter. Current food trucks scheduled to attend are The Alaska Cheesesteak Company, Hot Off The Press, Mamma Please Ice Cream, The Hungry Robot and The Chuck Wagon. If you have a food truck and are interested in attending, contact Megyn at 378-9778.
SPECIAL EVENT
DOLLS FOR DIVERSITY, a doll and book giveaway, 3-7 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairground, 1800 College Road, hosted by Our 2 Cents Fairbanks, Inc., and Enchanted Forest Toys and Gifts. Our 2 Cents Fairbanks will be giving away hundreds of dolls with varying skin tones that reflect diversity in Fairbanks, along with hundreds of age-appropriate paperback and board books for young readers that feature diverse protagonists. Masks will be required at this event and for everyone’s safety social distancing will be in place.