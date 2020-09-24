THURSDAY - 24
ART
ELIZABETH WEST POTTERY, on display through September at Ursa Major 2922 Parks Highway, ages 21 and older, tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday. 347-8951
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 25
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnhandson. New activities will be added weekly. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
MARC BROWN, AND THE BLUES CREW, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ, a night of live music starting at 8:30 p.m., Jazz Bistro on 4th, 527 Fourth Ave., with music by Rico-Son and his ensemble, ages 21 and older. 328-3663
SATURDAY - 26
FAMILY
VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY, the solar system, with activities designed for at-home exploration, activities will be shared online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
LOVE AND THEFT, with John Shewfelt and Shot Time, on stage at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, ages 21 and older, doors open at 6 p.m., tickets available online at www.ericksonevents.com.
MARC BROWN, AND THE BLUES CREW, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ, a night of live music starting at 8:30 p.m., Jazz Bistro on 4th, 527 Fourth Ave., with music by Rico-Son and his ensemble, ages 21 and older. 328-3663
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 27
MONDAY - 28
TUESDAY - 29
LECTURE
VIRTUAL TALK, “TACKLING THE CLIMATE CRISIS: FROM KNOWLEDGE TO ACTION,” with Zach Brown, 7-8:30 p.m., part of the Northern Voices Speaker Series 2020. This event is free but please register ahead of time at bit.ly/zbrown1. Join climate scientist and lifelong Alaskan Zach Brown for a journey into the climate crisis and how we can tackle it. Zach will describe his work in the polar latitudes studying how warming and sea ice loss affect the Arctic and Antarctic ecosystems. Contact Caitlin Lenahan at events@northern.org or 452-5096 for more. Free, family friendly, RSVP required.
WEDNESDAY - 30
THURSDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 2
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
LOCAL ARTISTS, works by Sarah Sims and Linda Wies, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m. Sarah’s pottery and ceramics and Linda’s wood block prints will be on display and available for sale throughout October. When visiting the taproom, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. 328-0448
“PAINTINGS FOR EVERY SEASON,” works by Margaret Kellogg, on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in Co-op Plaza. Also on display is the new exhibit showcasing the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights. Opening reception 2-8 p.m. and throughout the month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ALASKA COMEDY, presenting “Ultra-Safe, Drive-in Stand-up Comedy” night, with Glenner and Jerry, 506 Merhar Ave., 8 p.m., admission is five cans of food per car, all proceeds go to Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Guests drive up, get a flyer, park facing the stage, stay in the car and tune in to the assigned FM frequency to hear the comedy show. This show is for 21 and older, adult language will be used. Sponsored by Good Titrations.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 4