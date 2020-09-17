THURSDAY - 17
ART
ELIZABETH WEST POTTERY, on display through September at Ursa Major 2922 Parks Highway, ages 21 and older, tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday. 347-8951
CULINARY
BOTTLE RELEASE, 3-8 p.m., Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Join us for the release of our newest bottle exclusive, Hills Roll On and On, an oak-fermented mixed culture beer. A festive red color and featuring notes of baking spices and cherry, this beer was fermented with our house mixed culture for six months before being bottle conditioned with Brettanomyces. This beer will be available to-go in 500mL bottles and will be on tap to enjoy by-the-glass at our taproom while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 18
CULINARY
ALASKTOBER FESTBIER RELEASE, 3-8 p.m., Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Join Black Spruce Brewing Company for the release of Alasktober Festbier, a celebratory German lager available on tap and to go from the taproom while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnhandson. New activities will be added weekly. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
SATURDAY - 19
CULINARY
COLLABORATIVE BEER RELEASE, noon to 8 p.m., a project of Black Spruce Brewing Co. and Bun on the Run, the My Wayward Bun Carrot Cake Milkshake IPA. Inspired by the Bun’s carrot cake, this beer features 300 pounds of local carrots from Spinach Creek Farm as well as light additions of coconut and pineapple. We’ll also be releasing limited edition T-shirts featuring original artwork by local artist Sara Karl, available while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, materials available for pickup, space limited to 12. Cost: $10 for nonmembers, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
MARC BROWN, AND THE BLUES CREW, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
POLYNESIAN PARTY, 7-11 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older. Enjoy live music from Reggae Band RNR (Roar n Represent) and local support from Justin Lavata’i, Alexis Rojas, and Polynesian dancers, with food truck Alaska Cheese Steak.
SUNDAY - 20
MONDAY - 21
TUESDAY - 22
WEDNESDAY - 23
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 24
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 25
FAMILY
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 26
FAMILY
VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY, the solar system, with activities designed for at-home exploration, activities will be shared online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUNDAY - 27