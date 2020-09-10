THURSDAY - 10
ART
ELIZABETH WEST POTTERY, on display through September at Ursa Major 2922 Parks Highway, ages 21 and older, tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday. 347-8951
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 11
BAZAARS
CRAFT BAZAAR, hosted by Fairbanks Host Lion’s Club, 2-6 p.m. inside Davis Hall at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. 678-0048
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnhandson. New activities will be added weekly. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SPECIAL EVENT
9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY, 1-2 p.m., Fairbanks Veterans Park, 700 Cushman St., hosted by Fairbanks Veterans Center. It is open to the public, and refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. 456-4238
SATURDAY - 12
ART
ART SHOW, with Cherissa Dukelow and Lemonade Stand, 5-8 p.m., The Northern Alaska Environmental Center, 830 College Road, free, all ages, family friendly. Join us for the release of this year’s featured art, a triptych of aerial view landscape paintings by Fairbanks artist Cherissa Dukelow, and enjoy more of Cherissa’s paintings inside the Lemonade Stand, a traveling art gallery. To enter the gallery, masks are required and viewings will be for small groups or individuals at a time. Bring a picnic blanket and visit in our big back yard. Contact Caitlin Lenahan at events@northern.org or 452-5021 for more.
BAZAARS
CRAFT BAZAAR, hosted by Fairbanks Host Lion’s Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside Davis Hall at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. 678-0048
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@yahoo.com. Today’s book: “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 13
CULINARY
FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, noon to 6 p.m., at Vivid Auto Styling, 2310 Frank Ave. Come out support your local food truck and grab a bite to eat before some of them head off to hibernate for the winter. Current food trucks scheduled to attend are The Alaska Cheesesteak Company, Hot Off The Press, Mamma Please Ice Cream, The Hungry Robot and The Chuck Wagon. If you have a food truck and are interested in attending, contact Megyn at 378-9778.
SPECIAL EVENT
DOLLS FOR DIVERSITY, a doll and book giveaway, 3-7 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairground, 1800 College Road, hosted by Our 2 Cents Fairbanks, Inc., and Enchanted Forest Toys and Gifts. Our 2 Cents Fairbanks will be giving away hundreds of dolls with varying skin tones that reflect diversity in Fairbanks, along with hundreds of age-appropriate paperback and board books for young readers that feature diverse protagonists. Masks will be required at this event and for everyone’s safety social distancing will be in place.
MONDAY - 14
TUESDAY - 15
WEDNESDAY - 16
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 17
ART
ELIZABETH WEST POTTERY, on display through September at Ursa Major 2922 Parks Highway, ages 21 and older, tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday. 347-8951
CULINARY
BOTTLE RELEASE, 3-8 p.m., Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Join us for the release of our newest bottle exclusive, Hills Roll On and On, an oak-fermented mixed culture beer. A festive red color and featuring notes of baking spices and cherry, this beer was fermented with our house mixed culture for six months before being bottle conditioned with Brettanomyces. This beer will be available to-go in 500mL bottles and will be on tap to enjoy by-the-glass at our taproom while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 18
CULINARY
ALASKTOBER FESTBIER RELEASE, 3-8 p.m., Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Join Black Spruce Brewing Company for the release of Alasktober Festbier, a celebratory German lager available on tap and to go from the taproom while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnhandson. New activities will be added weekly. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 19
CULINARY
COLLABORATIVE BEER RELEASE, noon to 8 p.m., a project of Black Spruce Brewing Co. and Bun on the Run, the My Wayward Bun Carrot Cake Milkshake IPA. Inspired by the Bun’s carrot cake, this beer features 300 pounds of local carrots from Spinach Creek Farm as well as light additions of coconut and pineapple. We’ll also be releasing limited edition T-shirts featuring original artwork by local artist Sara Karl, available while supplies last. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations while visiting. 328-0448
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, via University of Alaska Museum of the North, exploring the solar system, online at home, materials available for pickup, space limited to 12. Cost: $10 for nonmembers, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
POLYNESIAN PARTY, 7-11 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older. Enjoy live music from Reggae Band RNR (Roar n Represent) and local support from Justin Lavata’i, Alexis Rojas, and Polynesian dancers, with food truck Alaska Cheese Steak.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 20