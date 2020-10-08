THURSDAY - 8
ART
EMPTY BOWLS T-SHIRT CONTEST, runs through Oct. 16, family event, all ages. Design the 2021 Empty Bowls T-shirt for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank / Fairbanks Potter Guild’s Empty Bowl’s event, chosen winner receives $350. For more details, call 45-SHARE or send email twcarpenter@fairbanksfoodbank.org. 456-6500
ART EXHIBIT, “THE NEW NOW: ALASKA EDITION, MAKING PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PANDEMIC AGE,” on display at the UAF Art Gallery, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 9
ART
ALASKAN WILDERNESS PAINT PARTY, 6-8 p.m., Fenders Restaurant, 636 28th Ave., hosted by by Alaska Art & Soul, family friendly, all supplies included. Seating will be separated by groups and tables spaced six feet apart for social distancing, face masks are encouraged while walking around, however you do not have to wear a mask while eating and painting. $25/painter, purchase a seat in advance at www.paypal.me/CantWaitLetsPaint.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, exploring light, online all day event hosted by University of Alaska Museum of the North, free, family friendly. Create and discover with your toddler or preschooler. Explore at home and share your discoveries with us. Activities will be posted online starting on October 9 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
HAUNTED MANSION, a music night by DJ Manny, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
SATURDAY - 10
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com. Today’s book: “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America” by Ari Berman.
FAMILY
TRUNK OR TREAT, hosted by Summit Worship Center and Summit Christian Academy, 4-6 p.m., 3340 Badger Road, with games, candy and prizes for all ages, family costumes welcomed and encouraged in a socially distanced environment, food trucks will be available. Candy donations can be dropped off at Summit Church, volunteers needed.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
MASK PARTY, 9 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Tony Taylor and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., no cover charge, $50 drawing for wearing your mask, must be present to win, ages 21 and older.
WUNDERLAND FANTASY, a music night by DJ Manny, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
KLONDIKE DRAG, presenting Weird Science, an online drag show, 7-9 p.m., http://Twitch.tv/klondikedrag, no sign up required. Hosted by Grimjob, Weird Science will take you on a journey through space, time, and everything in between. Featuring an out-of-this-world cast of performers from Fairbanks, Juneau, Anchorage and Austin, Texas! Digital tipping information will be made available for each performer throughout the live-stream. A suggested cast donation of $10 can be sent to via Venmo.
SUNDAY - 11
MONDAY - 12
TUESDAY - 13
CULINARY
BEER RELEASE, the “I Voted Today” release,” 3-8 p.m., Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Join us at the taproom for the release of “I Voted Today,” a double dry-hopped pale ale brewed to encourage Fairbanks to get out and vote in this year’s election. When visiting the taproom, please practice social distancing and kindly wear a mask.
WEDNESDAY - 14
THURSDAY - 15
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 16
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
FRIGHT NIGHT II, a Pride night event, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, costumes encouraged, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
SATURDAY - 17
BAZAARS
MONROE HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Shoppers Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way, featuring more than 100 booths and vendors.
CULINARY
BOTTLE RELEASE, at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, noon to 8 p.m., ages 21 and older. Join Black Spruce in its taproom for the release of its newest bottle, Fatter, Older Sun. An aged take on the Belgian blonde Fat Old Sun, this beer was aged in fresh chardonnay barrels with Brettanomyces for eight months before being bottle conditioned for two months prior to release.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying light, 2-3 p.m., online, hosted by University of Alaska Museum of the North, $5 members, $10 nonmembers, www.uaf.edu/museum. Explore where light comes from and how light sustains life on Earth. Register in advance (children 6 and older) to receive activity supplies and to meet online with a museum educator. At-home activities will also be freely available online.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
A NIGHTMARE ON CUSHMAN, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, costumes required, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
SUNDAY - 18