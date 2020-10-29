THURSDAY - 29
ART
ART EXHIBIT, “THE NEW NOW: ALASKA EDITION, MAKING PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PANDEMIC AGE,” on display at the UAF Art Gallery, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CALL FOR ART, FOR “LIMITED EDITION: AN OPEN EXHIBITION OF SMALL WORKS,” in Bear Gallery, third floor of Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Complete the online registration form by noon Oct. 31. Fees are $5 per piece, limit five entries, current Fairbanks Arts Association members receive a waiver on the third entry. See fairbanksarts.org or email gallery@fairbanksarts.org for more.
CULINARY
BALLOTS & BREWS, voter information night, 3-8 p.m., hosted by The League of Women Voters at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B. Are you registered to vote in Alaska but unsure of what to do next? The League of Women Voters will be at Black Spruce Brewing Company’s taproom for two voter information nights to help you to find your polling place, vote early or by mail, and know your local candidates and issues. Two beers on tap that will benefit voting rights organizations — a portion of proceeds from the sale of People Power Triple IPA will go toward the ACLU, and I Voted Today DDH Hazy Pale Ale will benefit The League of Women Voters. When visiting the taproom, Black Spruce requests everyone please wear a mask when not at a table enjoying a beverage. Ages 21 and older. 328-0448
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
PIANIST JEFFREY SWANN, on stage with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, tune into KFXF TV 7, 7:30 p.m., for the performance, or visit www.webcenterfairbanks.com for a livestream. Works include Beethoven, Schumann, and Liszt.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
A BODYVOX HALLOWEEN, “LOCKDOWN,” a special streaming dance event in conjunction with the Fairbanks Concert Association, a feature-length dance film inspired by films like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Moulin Rouge,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Chicago,” and others, family-friendly. 6 p.m., $35 per household, link available at bit.ly/31S8JLt, streaming link is good for 24 hours after purchase.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 30
ART
MOONLIGHT FOX AND PUMPKIN, a paint night event, hosted by Alaska Art & Soul, at Fender’s Restaurant, 636 28th Ave., $28 per painter, pay online at www.paypal.me/CantWaitLetsPaint, all supplies included. Seating will be separated by group and tables 6 feet apart for social distancing, also masks are highly encouraged as you walk around although not required once seated eating and painting.
FAMILY
LEGION DRIVE-THRU TRUNK OR TREAT, 5-8 p.m., 3214 Santiago Ave, Fort Wainwright, hosted by 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. Dress up your little Legionnaires and drive thru the Battalion Parking lot for Stryker loads of candy. Prizes awarded for best decorated Company tactical vehicle, scariest trunk and best overall trunk.
HARVEST PARTY, 7-9 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road. Families are invited to join us for an evening of carnival games, “The Maze,” and fun, costumes welcome. Note: Parents, please stay and enjoy the evening with your children, drop offs will not be allowed.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DRIVE-THROUGH HAUNTED TRAIL, hosted by Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts, 5-9 p.m., Ice Art Park, 3570 Phillips Field Road, a family friendly Halloween display, $20 per car or $8 per person, children 5 and younger admitted free. Local Scouts will decorate and staff a spooky “PG” themed Drive-Through Haunted Trail through the Single Block section as a special preview to this year’s Dancing Lights exhibit.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
BACK THE BLUE, benefit concert with Craig Wayne Boyd, doors open at 6:30 p.m., The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, tickets on sale now at aktickets.com. Proceeds support local police efforts, night includes the auctioning of a guitar signed by the band. Ages 21 and older.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 31
FAMILY
TRUNK OR TREAT, 4-7 p.m., Pleasant Valley Community Center parking lot, 7234 Anders Ave. Tickets available to purchase for hot dogs, chili and additional refreshments. Face masks not required but encouraged. Those interested in volunteering can contact Faith Strong McKee by Facebook Messenger or at 799-9748.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Shannon Park Baptist Church, 409 Lazelle Road, first 50 adults present will receive a special “grown up” bag, hot chocolate available, free, all ages, family event.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 5-7 p.m., parking lot of Coghill’s General Store in Nenana, hosted by Nenana Tourism Association and Discover Nenana, event includes hot dogs, hot beverages, and a big fire. Family friendly, socially distanced, masks encouraged.
TRICK OR TREAT THE HUT, 5-7 p.m.,Mojo To Go, 250 Third St., with candy bags and hot chocolate or steamers free for kids, coffee free for parents, all ages, family friendly.
TRICK OR TREAT, 2-4 p.m., Blush Moon Boutique, 505 Illinois St., with treat bags and candy for kids.
TRICK OR TREAT, a drive-thru event with North Pole Police Department, 125 Snowman Lane, starting at 6:30 p.m., wtih stickers, treats and glowsticks as part of Operation Glowstick.
TRUNK OR TREAT, a drive-thru event at Tri-Valley Community Center, 1 Healy Spur Road, Healy, 2-4 p.m., hosted by Denali Chamber of Commerce, costumed and spooky car decorations encouraged. 683-4636
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
BLACK LIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., hosted by Tony Taylor and International Hotel and Bar. Taylor will be hosting his third annual Black Light Party, sponsored by Green Life. Costumes encouraged, two people will win $100 for the best black light costume. $5 advance tickets, $10 at the door, ages 21 and older, masks are required.
FREAKSHOW, with DJ Manny, spinning at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, costume contest, $10 if in costume, $15 if no costume.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 1
FILM
SPECIAL SCREENING, with KUAC presenting a virtual screening of the new PBS program “The Age of Nature,” 7 p.m. Get your free ticket at bit.ly/KUACScreening. At this crucial turning point in our planet’s history, “The Age of Nature” brings together inspirational contributors, rare archive material and stunning imagery from around the world, to give us a deeper understanding of nature and our place within it.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, in concert with classical pianist Jeffrey Swann, 4 p.m., tune into KFXF TV 7 for the performance or visit www.webcenterfairbanks.com for a livestream. Works include Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major” and Dvorak’s “Serenade No. 1.”
MONDAY - 2
TUESDAY - 3
WEDNESDAY - 4
THURSDAY - 5
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 7
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUNDAY - 8