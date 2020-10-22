THURSDAY - 22
ART
ART EXHIBIT, “THE NEW NOW: ALASKA EDITION, MAKING PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PANDEMIC AGE,” on display at the UAF Art Gallery, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CALL FOR ART, FOR “LIMITED EDITION: AN OPEN EXHIBITION OF SMALL WORKS,” in Bear Gallery, third floor of Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Complete the online registration form by noon Oct. 31. Fees are $5 per piece, limit five entries, current Fairbanks Arts Association members receive a waiver on the third entry. See fairbanksarts.org or email gallery@fairbanksarts.org for more.
CULINARY
BALLOTS & BREWS, voter information night, 3-8 p.m., hosted by The League of Women Voters at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B. Are you registered to vote in Alaska but unsure of what to do next? The League of Women Voters will be at Black Spruce Brewing Company’s taproom for two voter information nights to help you to find your polling place, vote early or by mail, and know your local candidates and issues. Two beers on tap that will benefit voting rights organizations — a portion of proceeds from the sale of People Power Triple IPA will go toward the ACLU, and I Voted Today DDH Hazy Pale Ale will benefit The League of Women Voters. When visiting the taproom, Black Spruce requests everyone please wear a mask when not at a table enjoying a beverage. Ages 21 and older. 328-0448
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 23
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
LOVE BITES, ladies night at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, hosted by DJ Manny and Tony’s Sports Bar, this is an in-costume event with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more. $5 cover, ages 21 and older, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 24
FAMILY
TRUNK OR TREAT, hosted by Henderson Academy Educational Child Care, 297 W. Fifth Ave., North Pole, 2-4 p.m.
KID’S HALLOWEEN CLASS, with ghosts and monsters, 10-11 a.m., Expressions In Glass, 1922 Peger Road, a Halloween event for kids in which they will design a ghost and monster and decorate it how they want. We will then fire it in the kin for them and it will be ready the next day. Suitable for kids in kindergarten and up. Space is limited, so sign up early. Class is $35. You can sign up via expressionsinglass.net, in person, or over the phone at 474-3923. Because this class will be mixing people who do not necessarily know each other, please ask that you wear a mask.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
DRIVE-THROUGH HAUNTED TRAIL, hosted by Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts, 5-9 p.m., Ice Art Park, 3570 Phillips Field Road, a family friendly Halloween display, $20 per car or $8 per person, children 5 and younger admitted free. Local Scouts will decorate and staff a spooky “PG” themed Drive-Through Haunted Trail through the Single Block section as a special preview to this year’s Dancing Lights exhibit.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
SUNDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
MONDAY - 26
TUESDAY - 27
WEDNESDAY - 28
THURSDAY - 29
ART
CULINARY
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 30
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
BACK THE BLUE, benefit concert with Craig Wayne Boyd, doors open at 6:30 p.m., The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, tickets on sale now at aktickets.com. Proceeds support local police efforts, night includes the auctioning of a guitar signed by the band. Ages 21 and older.
SATURDAY - 31
FAMILY
TRUNK OR TREAT, 4-7 p.m., Pleasant Valley Community Center parking lot, 7234 Anders Ave. Tickets available to purchase for hot dogs, chili and additional refreshments. Face masks not required but encouraged. Those interested in volunteering can contact Faith Strong McKee by Facebook Messenger or at 799-9748.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 5-7 p.m., parking lot of Coghill’s General Store in Nenana, hosted by Nenana Tourism Association and Discover Nenana, event includes hot dogs, hot beverages, and a big fire. Family friendly, socially distanced, masks encouraged.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
BLACK LIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., hosted by Tony Taylor and International Hotel and Bar. Taylor will be hosting his third annual Black Light Party, sponsored by Green LIfe. Costumes encouraged, two people will win $100 for the best black light costume. $5 advance tickets, $10 at the door, ages 21 and older, masks are required.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 1
FILM
SPECIAL SCREENING, with KUAC presenting a virtual screening of the new PBS program “The Age of Nature,” 7 p.m. Get your free ticket at bit.ly/KUACScreening. At this crucial turning point in our planet’s history, “The Age of Nature” brings together inspirational contributors, rare archive material and stunning imagery from around the world, to give us a deeper understanding of nature and our place within it.