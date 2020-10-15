THURSDAY - 15
ART
EMPTY BOWLS T-SHIRT CONTEST, runs through Oct. 16, family event, all ages. Design the 2021 Empty Bowls T-shirt for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank / Fairbanks Potter Guild’s Empty Bowl’s event, chosen winner receives $350. For more details, call 45-SHARE or send email twcarpenter@fairbanksfoodbank.org. 456-6500
ART EXHIBIT, “THE NEW NOW: ALASKA EDITION, MAKING PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PANDEMIC AGE,” on display at the UAF Art Gallery, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CALL FOR ART, FOR “LIMITED EDITION: AN OPEN EXHIBITION OF SMALL WORKS,” in Bear Gallery, third floor of Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Complete the online registration form by noon Oct. 31. Fees are $5 per piece, limit five entries, current Fairbanks Arts Association members receive a waiver on the third entry. See fairbanksarts.org or email gallery@fairbanksarts.org for more.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DIGITAL CONCERT SERIES, episode two of Fairbanks Concert Association’s digital series, streaming now, featuring a “Baroque and Beyond” program with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. Subscriptions and more information online at fairbanksconcert.org.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 16
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIGHT NIGHT II, a Pride night event, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, costumes encouraged, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 17
BAZAARS
MONROE HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Shoppers Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way, featuring more than 100 booths and vendors.
CULINARY
BOTTLE RELEASE, at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, noon to 8 p.m., ages 21 and older. Join Black Spruce in its taproom for the release of its newest bottle, Fatter, Older Sun. An aged take on the Belgian blonde Fat Old Sun, this beer was aged in fresh Chardonnay barrels with Brettanomyces for eight months before being bottle conditioned for two months prior to release.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying light, 2-3 p.m., online, hosted by University of Alaska Museum of the North, $5 members, $10 nonmembers, www.uaf.edu/museum. Explore where light comes from and how light sustains life on Earth. Register in advance (children 6 and older) to receive activity supplies and to meet online with a museum educator. At-home activities will also be freely available online.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DRIVE-THROUGH HAUNTED TRAIL, hosted by Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts, 5-9 p.m., Ice Art Park, 3570 Phillips Field Road, a family friendly Halloween display, $20 per car or $8 per person, children 5 and younger admitted free. Local Scouts will decorate and staff a spooky “PG” themed Drive-Through Haunted Trail through the Single Block section as a special preview to this year’s Dancing Lights exhibit.
A NIGHTMARE ON CUSHMAN, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, costumes required, ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, Latin, and more.
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, performing live on stage at Badger Den, 1417 Old Badger Road, North Pole, 9 p.m.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SPECIAL EVENT
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY, the 34th annual event, search YouTube for “Alaska-Fairbanks International Friendship Day 2020.”
SUNDAY - 18
MONDAY - 19
TUESDAY - 20
WEDNESDAY - 21
THURSDAY - 22
FAMILY
FRIDAY - 23
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 6-9 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, in Badger Hall, event is rated PG-13, $5 per person, cash only. Face masks required. 452-3750
SATURDAY - 24
FAMILY
TRUNK OR TREAT, hosted by Henderson Academy Educational Child Care, 297 W. Fifth Ave., North Pole, 2-4 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
