THURSDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 2
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
LOCAL ARTISTS, WORKS BY SARAH SIMS AND LINDA WIES, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m. Sarah’s pottery and ceramics and Linda’s wood block prints will be on display and available for sale throughout October. When visiting the taproom, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. 328-0448
“PAINTINGS FOR EVERY SEASON,” works by Margaret Kellogg, on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in Co-op Plaza. Also on display is the new exhibit showcasing the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights. Opening reception 2-8 p.m. and throughout the month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
FIRST FRIDAY, WITH TAMMY HOLLAND, works on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, presenting a collection of oils on canvas, reception 3-8 p.m. 750-1283
“SEASONS OF CHANGE,” on display at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., grand opening exhibit, reception 5-8 p.m.
ART
EMPTY BOWLS T-SHIRT CONTEST, runs through Oct. 16, family event, all ages. Design the 2021 Empty Bowls T-shirt for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank / Fairbanks Potter Guild’s Empty Bowl’s event, chosen winner receives $350. For more details, call 45-SHARE or send email twcarpenter@fairbanksfoodbank.org. 456-6500
ART EXHIBIT, “THE NEW NOW: ALASKA EDITION, MAKING PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PANDEMIC AGE,” on display at the UAF Art Gallery, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ALASKA COMEDY, PRESENTING “ULTRA-SAFE, DRIVE-IN STAND-UP COMEDY” night, with Glenner and Jerry, 506 Merhar Ave., 8 p.m., admission is five cans of food per car, all proceeds go to Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Guests drive up, get a flyer, park facing the stage, stay in the car and tune in to the assigned FM frequency to hear the comedy show. This show is for 21 and older, adult language will be used. Sponsored by Good Titrations.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 3
FAMILY
PUMPKIN PATCH, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, noon to 4 p.m., family friendly, with food, music, looking zoo, games and movies, and more. Free entry, Fairbanks Community Food Bank will be on hand collecting donations. 452-3750
SUNDAY - 4
MONDAY - 5
TUESDAY - 6
WEDNESDAY - 7
FAMILY
DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERE, “AFTER THE ICE,” a virtual launch party hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks for a new mini-documentary series sharing stories of Indigenous communities challenged by seas ice loss. A virtual launch party will be held via Facebook Live and Zoom 10 a.m. Alaska time. The premier screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring video journalist Eli Kintisch, Bering Sea Elders Group executive director Mellisa Johnson, climate change educator Bill McKibben and others.
THURSDAY - 8
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 9
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 10
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com. Today’s book: “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America” by Ari Berman.
SUNDAY - 11