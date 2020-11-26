THURSDAY - 26
ART
MULTI ARTIST SHOW, “THREE FRIENDS + BEAR ADVENTURES = ART,” at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
“INKTOBER,” on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
WORKS BY ROBIN FARMER, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
SPECIAL EVENT
DANCING LIGHTS, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
FRIDAY - 27
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPO, and bazaar, with more than 130 vendors, noon to 6 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ROOFTOP COMEDY, with Jerry and Glenner, a “Black Friday Ultra-Safe, Super-Fun, Drive-in, Pop-Up, Comedy Show,” free but accepting donations for Santa’s Helpers, please arrive by 6:30-6:45 p.m. for parking logistics. Drive in, make a donation of any amount, grab a flyer, park facing the “stage,” stay in your car and tune into the FM frequency listed on the flyer. If you laugh or appreciate something, just honk your horn and/or flash your lights. This show is for 21+ and adult language will be used. Located at and sponsored by Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave. in Fairbanks, Last Frontier Mediactive and AlaskaComedy.
SATURDAY - 28
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPO, and bazaar, with more than 130 vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
LATIN DANCE NIGHT, with DJ ATM, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., upstairs at Roundup Steakhouse, 2701 S. Cushman St., playing a mix of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, ranchera, reggaeton, and more, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, a Covid prescreen questionnaire will be done prior to entering, masks are recommended, not required.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 29
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPO, and bazaar, with more than 130 vendors, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
MONDAY - 30
TUESDAY - 1
WEDNESDAY - 2
THURSDAY - 3
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
A COVID CHRISTMAS, music with the Celaire Studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Jaunelle Celaire online with Facebook Live. Join us for a remote holiday singalong, led by Dr. Celaire’s students, as a joint production with the UAF Music Department. The first part of the program will be selections from the Celaire Studio. The second part of the program will be a community sing-along, with all our favorite and familiar Christmas carols. See more at www.facebook.com/fairbanksfolkfest.
SPECIAL EVENT
FRIDAY - 4
BAZAARS
WINTER WARM UP BAZAAR, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, 4-7 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
STAGE
THEATER PERFORMANCE, “SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Theatre UAF, available to stream online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm, $10 per viewing link, tickets will also be available by calling the box office at 474-7751. This play is rated PG-13 for strong language and mild adult themes.
SATURDAY - 5
BAZAARS
WINTER WARM UP BAZAAR, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
STAGE
SUNDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DESIGN ALASKA, the holiday concert, 4 p.m., broadcasting on KFXF Channel 7, with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Chorus and Northland Youth Choir performing under the direction of Eduard Zilberkant. See fairbankssymphony.org for more.