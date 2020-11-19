THURSDAY - 19
ART
Multi Artist Show, “Three Friends + Bear Adventures = Art,” at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
“INKTOBER,” on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
Works By Robin Farmer, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
special event
Dancing Lights, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
Friday - 20
music/nightlife
Pre-Thanksgiving Party, a Pride Night event, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with DJ Manny, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
Saturday - 21
family
Virtual Family Day, studying exploration, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities are designed for all ages. Discover the ways people have explored throughout history, from mountain climbing and fossil hunting to unraveling the mysteries of outer space. Videos and hands-on activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays. Museum Family Days are presented by TOTE Maritime.
Kid’s Closet Connection, a holiday shopping event, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Shoppers Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way, a semi-annual children’s consignment resale event. A percentage of sales go back to help various Fairbanks nonprofit groups. www.KidsCloset.biz/Fairbanks for more.
music/nightlife
Guys Night, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with DJ Manny, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Prohibition on Cancer,a 1920s themed evening to benefit St Jude Children’s Hospital, 7 p.m., at Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon, 2701 S. Cushman St., with a Juneau band providing live music, wine tasting hosted by K&L, silent auction. The evening will be MCed by DJ Mac, period dress welcome in the spirit of the roaring 1920s, donations accepted throughout evening.
Sunday - 22
family
Kid’s Closet Connection, a holiday shopping event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shoppers Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way, a semi-annual children’s consignment resale event. A percentage of sales go back to help various Fairbanks nonprofit groups. www.KidsCloset.biz/Fairbanks for more.
Monday - 23
family
Kid’s Closet Connection, a holiday shopping event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shoppers Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way, a semi-annual children’s consignment resale event. A percentage of sales go back to help various Fairbanks nonprofit groups. www.KidsCloset.biz/Fairbanks for more.
Tuesday - 24
Wednesday - 25
Thursday - 26
art
Multi Artist Show, “Three Friends + Bear Adventures = Art,” at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION,exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
“INKTOBER,” on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
Works By Robin Farmer,on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
special event
Dancing Lights, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
Friday - 27
music/nightlife
Sand Castle,performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
Saturday - 28
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Latin Dance Night, with DJ ATM, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., upstairs at Roundup Steakhouse, 2701 S. Cushman St., playing a mix of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, ranchera, reggaeton, and more, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, a Covid prescreen questionnaire will be done prior to entering, masks are recommended, not required.
Solid As A Rock,fight night at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., doors open at 6 p.m., fights at 7 p.m., an all ages event, discounted tickets are first come first serve and are available presale by calling 907-347-4980, or when they’re gone (or before) you can also get your tickets at Carlson Center box office. General admission are $30.