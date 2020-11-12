THURSDAY - 12
ART
MULTI ARTIST SHOW, “THREE FRIENDS + BEAR ADVENTURES = ART,” at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
“INKTOBER,” on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
WORKS BY ROBIN FARMER, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
NATURE
NIGHT FOR THE NORTH, an online event taking place through Nov. 14, hosted by Northern Center, the annual art auction goes online with talks throughout the week. Join The Northern Center for film, art, discussions and community at several free events. 7 p.m. today is the Alaska premiere of the Northern Center’s film, “Love is the Way.” Information, trailer and registration at https://qudio.com/event/loveistheway. See www.northern.org or call 452-5021 for more.
ARCTIC REFUGE, virtual bird fest, hosted by Alaska Geographic, an online event at www.arcticbirdfest.com, free, family friendly, hosted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in partnership with Audubon Alaska. The festival will be full of interactive, fun, and informative activities highlighting the migratory birds of the Arctic. Runs through Nov. 14.
FRIDAY - 13
ART
MOVEMENT ARTS, a First Friday event (rescheduled from Nov. 6 due to snow), 6-8 p.m., Golden Hearts Performing Arts, 2815 Horner Court, Unit 3, family friendly, all ages welcome, $5 donation requested. Golden Heart Performing Arts is hosting a community show with suspended acts range from a steel hoop known as a lyra and aerial fabrics. Students are joining from several studios around Fairbanks including FlyZone, Aerial View and Cirque Air Fitness. Masks required for in-person viewing. All ages are welcome to attend. If required by local mandates, this show will be streamed online. Regardless, video footage will be taken and uploaded to YouTube post performance. 699-8522
VIRTUAL PAINT NIGHT, “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT FOR HOMELESS YOUTH,” benefiting The Door, 7-9 p.m., links to the virtual event will be sent to registrants week prior, $24, see more at www.fairbanksyouthadvocates.org/light-up-the-night. Led by Alaska Art & Soul. Live event will include information about the homeless youth shelter, a virtual tour (COVID depending), an optional candlelight vigil, and a tutorial for an aurora borealis painting.
FAIRBANKS COMMUNITY MUSEUM, presenting “Three Perspectives in Watercolor of Alaskan Landscapes,” (rescheduled from Nov. 6 due to snow), with works by Rita St. Louis, Howard (Rich) Richardson and Trish Rumph going on display at Fairbanks Community Museum & Dog Mushing Museum, upstairs in Co-Op Plaza, 535 Second Ave. Reception 5-8 p.m., show will hang through November. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, studying the theme exploration, activities for at-home discoveries, posted online starting today and remaining available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, 9 p.m., on stage at Badger Den, 1447 Old Badger Road, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY THE 13TH, with DJ Manny, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SATURDAY - 14
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, online via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m. Interested readers who want to join the online chat can receive a link from Donna Dinsmore at donnansimon@gmail.com or Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com. Today’s book: “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeline Albright.
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying the theme of exploration by imagining environments beyond Earth, discovering instruments scientists use to study outer space, and creating a model spacecraft. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. 474-7505
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
LATIN DANCE NIGHT, with DJ ATM, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., upstairs at Roundup Steakhouse, 2701 S. Cushman St., playing a mix of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, ranchera, reggaeton, and more, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, a Covid prescreen questionnaire will be done prior to entering, masks are recommended, not required.
SUNDAY - 15
MONDAY - 16
TUESDAY - 17
WEDNESDAY - 18
THURSDAY - 19
ART
MULTI ARTIST SHOW, “THREE FRIENDS + BEAR ADVENTURES = ART,” at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, Ester, with works on display through Nov. 28. Artists include Amy J Johnson, photographer; Yumi Kawaguchi, printmaker; and Amy Mackinaw, art quilter. Distillery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door. 347-8951
FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, exhibit at the Bear Gallery, the show “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works,” an array of local artwork from Interior Alaska. This exhibition of small works is based on a buy, take and replace model, allowing the new owner to immediately take home their art and the artist to display a new piece. “Limited Edition” is on view through Nov. 27 in the Bear Gallery, with gallery hours Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
“INKTOBER,” on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with works by Devante Owens. The art on display is a body of past works as well as a recent collection of inktober drawings completed in October, the show hangs all November. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room.
WORKS BY ROBIN FARMER, on display at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, 3- 8 p.m. Robin’s watercolors will be on display and available for sale throughout November. As always, when visiting our taproom, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 20
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
PRE-THANKSGIVING PARTY, a Pride Night event, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with DJ Manny, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SATURDAY - 21
FAMILY
VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY, studying exploration, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities are designed for all ages. Discover the ways people have explored throughout history, from mountain climbing and fossil hunting to unraveling the mysteries of outer space. Videos and hands-on activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays. Museum Family Days are presented by TOTE Maritime.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
GUYS NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with DJ Manny, at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SPECIAL EVENT
PROHIBITION ON CANCER, a 1920s themed evening to benefit St Jude Children’s Hospital, 7 p.m., at Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon, 2701 S. Cushman St., with a Juneau band providing live music, wine tasting hosted by K&L, silent auction. The evening will be MCed by DJ Mac, period dress welcome in the spirit of the roaring 1920s, donations accepted throughout evening.
SUNDAY - 22