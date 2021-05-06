Thursday - 6
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Friday - 7
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Dogwood Studios, featuring artwork on display at The Roaming Root Cellar, 372 Old Chena Pump Road, Suite D, reception 3-7 p.m. with light refreshments. Masks are required. 907-451-0001
“Daydreams of Spring,” with works by Iris Sutton on display, 5-9 p.m., 514 Second Ave., featuring a series of original works and the premiere of Sutton’s first children’s book, “My Trip to Grandpa’s,” which illustrates Sutton’s work in an imaginative Interior Alaskan storyteller.
Works by Nancy Hausle Johnson, on display at Ursa Major, 2922 Parks Highway, reception 3-5 p.m. Hausle Johnson has been designing artistic hand-glazed ceramic tiles in Fairbanks since 1985.
May Exhibitions, on display in Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, with “TouchStone” by Klara Maisch and “The Ten-Oh-Two” by Megan Perra and Caitlin Scarano on display. “TouchStone” comprises 100 paintings of a personal collection of handheld-sized rocks from all over Alaska, including the Wrangells, Brooks Range and Alaska Range. “The Ten-Oh-Two” is an artistic collaboration that explores the ecology of the Porcupine Caribou Herd in ANWR’s 1002 area through visual art paired with poetry. Shows hang through May 28. Gallery open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and the gallery currently has a 10-guest limit in place.
“BFFs,” presented by The Lemonade Stand, at Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, 5-7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, free, all-ages event. The art installation features portraits by artists 10 years old and younger and is a fundraiser for the Fairbanks Children’s Museum program called Museums for All that offers significantly discounted admission to guests with foster kids or EBT benefits. Admittance will be limited to one social pod at a time. Face masks are required.
Watercolor Show, “Nature’s Inspiration!,” works by Margaret Kellogg on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in Co-op Plaza. Show hangs all of May. Opening reception 5-8 p.m.
Virtual First Friday, featuring the works of youth from Thrivalaska programs, and funding drive, available online at gf.me/v/c/gxn4/thrivalaska-first-friday.
“Brighter Days,” works on display by Heidi Collins, a Fairbanks teacher, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., featuring spring-themed mixed media pieces. Under ages 21 welcome with parent or guardian. 750-1282
Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., with UAF Alaska and Polar Regions Collections and Archives photos and drawings on display. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed inside the distillery at this time. 452-5055
family
Virtual Early Explorers, studying marine mammals, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Create and discover with your toddler or preschooler. Explore at home and share your discoveries with us. Activities will be posted online starting May 7 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 907-474-7505
music/nightlife
John Shewfelt Jr, and Shot Time, on stage at the International Hotel & Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 8
books
Book Discussion Group, with League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., discussing “Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan. The author discusses the Great Lakes of the Northern United States and Canada and how they intersect. He focuses on the different fish that have come to and swim in the lakes. He focuses on the good fish but also discusses the fish that pollute the lakes and how they arrived. Egan writes about water use and the pollution problems that may occur. To get a Zoom link to the meeting, contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Motorcycle Blessing, 10 a.m. to noon, Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost, 1450 Karen Way. The Christian Motorcycle Association invites every biker on any and all types of motorcycles to its annual Bike Blessing. Every participant and their bike is blessed for a safe riding season and given a small care package and bike blessing sticker. At 12:30 p.m. please join us for a 100 mile ride; destination yet to be determined. 448-5500
Victory Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Lend Lease Memorial, 360 Wendell Ave., a formal ceremony to commemorate the end of WWII and the signing of the instruments of the surrender in Berlin. Free, open to public.
Sunday - 9
Monday - 10
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 11
Wednesday - 12
health
Thursday - 13
music/nightlife
Friday - 14
lecture
Our People Speak, an online series focusing on season Alaska Native cultural topics, noon to 1 p.m., online at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live. Kathleen Meckel and Audrey Sunnyboy address the topic of Alaska Native medicinal plants. They will share their knowledge about the types, uses and harvesting of medicinal plants in spring as well as the importance of preserving and perpetuating this cultural wisdom. “Tugging at Our Roots — Alaska Native Medicinal Plants” is the May episode in Denakkanaaga’s Our People Speak series. 451-3906
special event
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 2-6 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082
Saturday - 15
family
Virtual Junior Curators, studying marine mammals, 3-4 p.m., $5 members, $10 non-members, www.uaf.edu/museum. Explore how animals such as whales, walruses and sea otters are adapted to marine life, the importance of marine mammals in Alaska cultures, and more. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson.
music/nightlife
special event
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082
Sunday - 16
music/nightlife
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082