Thursday - 25
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Music Happy Hour, with Pete Peter, 4:30-5:30 p.m., presented online by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Ryan Bowers, see Fairbanks Folk Fest Facebook page for more. Pete Peter has performed at the Morris Thompson Cultural center for the last five years, entertaining summer tourists. His shows have become popular for teens from the villages, and he has recorded many songs in his Native language, Gwich’in Athabascan.
Friday - 26
culinary
Veterans Day Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100, free. The Fairbanks Veteran Center is hosting its annual Vietnam Veterans Day Luncheon. This is a “meal to go” event due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. 456-4238
Saturday - 27
family
Virtual Family Day, studying the sun, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities are designed for all ages to discover the mysteries of the sun. Hands-on activities and videos will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
lecture
Panel Discussion, “As Covid Continues,” with Dr. Mark Simon and Dr. Jocasta Olp talking about Covid vaccines, safety and development, hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Branch of the NAACP, 10-11:30 a.m. To join, go to bit.ly/naacp-covid19-vaccine (use lowercase letters) or check the Fairbanks NAACP website fairbanksnaacp.org for details.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 28
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, streaming online at 4 p.m., presenting the Alaska Chamber Players with Bryan Emmon Hall on violin, Leah Nenaber on violin, Gail Johansen on viola, Daniel Strawser on cello, and Eduard Zilberkant on piano, with works by Dvorak and Grieg. Streamed live at fairbankssymphony.org.
Monday - 29
Tuesday - 30
Wednesday - 31
Thursday - 1
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Friday - 2
First Friday
“Serendipity,” a show by Magnolia Flower, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, reception 5-8 p.m. Featuring works by the artist, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Under age 21 permitted with parent or guardian, masks and social distancing in effect in the tasting room. The show will hang all of April. 750-1282
music/nightlife
John Shewfelt Jr, and Shot Time, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 3
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 4