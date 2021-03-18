Thursday - 18

health

Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required. 

music/nightlife

Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.

 

Friday - 19

music/nightlife

The Avery Wolves, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., $5, ages 21 and older, music starts at 10 p.m. 

 

Saturday - 20

family

Virtual Junior Curators, studying the sun, 3-4 p.m., investigate how light and energy from the sun affect life on Earth, how scientists explore the sun, and more. hildren 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson.

music/nightlife

The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666

Benefield Blues Band, on stage at Badger Den, 1447 Old Badger Road, North Pole, 8 p.m., no cover.  

Latin Dance Night, with DJ ATM, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon, 2701 S. Cushman St., ages 21 and older, $10 cover. 322-0726

 

Sunday - 21

 

Monday - 22

 

Tuesday - 23

 

Wednesday - 24

 

Thursday - 25

music/nightlife

Friday - 26

culinary

Veterans Day Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100, free. The Fairbanks Veteran Center is hosting its annual Vietnam Veterans Day Luncheon. This is a “meal to go” event due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. 456-4238

 

Saturday - 27

family

Virtual Family Day, studying the sun, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities are designed for all ages to discover the mysteries of the sun.Hands-on activities and videos will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.  

music/nightlife

The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666