Thursday - 18
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 19
music/nightlife
The Avery Wolves, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., $5, ages 21 and older, music starts at 10 p.m.
Saturday - 20
family
Virtual Junior Curators, studying the sun, 3-4 p.m., investigate how light and energy from the sun affect life on Earth, how scientists explore the sun, and more. hildren 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Benefield Blues Band, on stage at Badger Den, 1447 Old Badger Road, North Pole, 8 p.m., no cover.
Latin Dance Night, with DJ ATM, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon, 2701 S. Cushman St., ages 21 and older, $10 cover. 322-0726
Sunday - 21
Monday - 22
Tuesday - 23
Wednesday - 24
Thursday - 25
music/nightlife
Friday - 26
culinary
Veterans Day Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100, free. The Fairbanks Veteran Center is hosting its annual Vietnam Veterans Day Luncheon. This is a “meal to go” event due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. 456-4238
Saturday - 27
family
Virtual Family Day, studying the sun, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities are designed for all ages to discover the mysteries of the sun.Hands-on activities and videos will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
music/nightlife
