Thursday - 11
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 12
music/nightlife
Baddies with Bars, and event by Fat Trophy Wife, International Hotel and Bar and Amanda Watkins, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 13
books
Book Discussion Group, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, discussing the book “How The Post Office Created America” by Winifred Gallagher. Gallagher traces the methods letters, notes, packages and other items were sent to and from people and businesses since before the 13 colonies formed the United States. To get a Zoom link contact Joan Soutar, akjbear@gmail.com.
music/nightlife
St. Pat’s Pre-Bash, with DJ Manny, 10 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., $5, ages 21 and older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 14
Monday - 15
Tuesday - 16
culinary
The Hip Hop Somm, talking wine and beats with Chris McLloyd, “The Arts of Beats and Wine,” 5 p.m. AKT, $5, online, hosted by Telesomm and UAF Pub. Email info@telesomme.com for link and more info.
Wednesday - 17
lecture
March in Our Memories, a talk on spring carnivals and dog mushing, 6:30-7:30 p.m., an online event with elders Marie Yaska (Huslia) and Andrew “Andy” Jimmie (Minto). Learn about the history of why March is such an important meeting time, from spring carnivals and dog mushing in the villages, to major meetings of Alaska Native organizations. Sponsored by Denakkanaaga in partnership with Tanana Chiefs Conference, with support from Doyon Ltd. See it at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live. 451-3906
Thursday - 18
music/nightlife
Friday - 19
music/nightlife
The Avery Wolves, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., $5, ages 21 and older, music starts at 10 p.m.
Saturday - 20
family
Virtual Junior Curators, studying the sun, 3-4 p.m., investigate how light and energy from the sun affect life on Earth, how scientists explore the sun, and more. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666