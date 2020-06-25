THURSDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: ET Barnette String Band.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 26
CULINARY
FOOD TRUCK RALLY, the fifth annual event, 3-9 p.m., 1901 Wilbur St., hosted by Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association. Interested vendors can apply to participate by filling out the vendor application at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FTR2020.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUMMER SONG BATTLES, 7-9 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St. Two artists will go head-to-head, playing covers and original music to see who can rock the crowd. To kick off the battle, it’s Leaps and Bounds of Shagg versus John Shewfelt Jr of Shot Time. Following the Summer Song Battle, Tony Taylor will be the DJ starting at 9 p.m. $5, ages 21 and older.
SUPERFREQUENCY, performing at the Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., ages 21 and older.
MARC BROWN, and The Blues Crew, performing at Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 27
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SUNDAY - 28
CULINARY
K-POP & BRUNCH, with food truck Between The Buns AK/ One More Bite, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave.
MONDAY - 29
TUESDAY - 30
WEDNESDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 2
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show will open July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
WAKE THE DOG, the opening day of the 2020 season, at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, in Fox, starting at 4 p.m., with Exit Only taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. 456-4695
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
INDEPENDENCE DAY, with DJ Manny, playing Latin music all night, hosted by DJ Manny and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
SUNDAY - 5
MONDAY - 6
TUESDAY - 7
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “Use, Abuse, Disorder: Describing Substance Use Disorder” by Peter Dillon Jr.
WEDNESDAY - 8
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Fairbanks Then & Now, A Time-Travel Journey” with Joan Skilbred/Mark Cosson, local history buff, former KUAC and KTVF television producer.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THURSDAY - 9
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew.
FRIDAY - 10
CULINARY
NORTH POLE, food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., North Pole Worship Center, 3340 Badger Road, the fourth annual event, with 10 different trucks each day, 10% of every purchase supports World’s Biggest Backpack.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SATURDAY - 11
CULINARY
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ALASKA ANGLER 2020 TOUR, hosted by Alaska Redd and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., ages 21 and older. Join the cast of the 2020 Alaska Angler Tour in Fairbanks with live performances from some of Alaska’s top tier emcees as well as all your favorite hits being played by one of Fairbanks hottest DJs. Giveaways and drink special through the night.
SUNDAY - 12