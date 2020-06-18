THURSDAY - 18
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
FRIDAY - 19
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
ARCTIC ENTRY, on stage at Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. 374-2900
SPECIAL EVENT
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION, online via Zoom with Greater Fairbanks NAACP Unit 1001, 7-8 p.m., music, poetry, words of liberation. Register online at bit.ly/3hDc47r, email fairbanks.juneteenth@gmail.com for questions and tech assistance.
VIRTUAL 10K, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s 38th Annual Midnight Sun Run, a 10K race of your choosing, registration $30. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is hosting the 38th Annual Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run Virtual 10K June 19 through June 22. Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Virtual race participants must complete their individual 10K (6.2 miles) route between June 19-22. They will upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform, and it will be displayed just like it would be for the typical event. See more online at midnightsunrun.net. Contact Wendy Cloyd at racedirector@fra-alaska.net or 456-8901 for more.
SATURDAY - 20
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
A NIGHT OF BLUES, with Marc Brown & The Blues Crew, 9 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, $5 cover. Marc Brown & The Blues Crew is a three-time winner of the Alaska State Battle of the Bands.
SPECIAL EVENT
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION, online via Zoom with Greater Fairbanks NAACP Unit 1001, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with mini workshops on staying healthy during COVID-19, organizing, and community ventures from today’s youth. Register online at bit.ly/3hDc47r, email fairbanks.juneteenth@gmail.com for questions and tech assistance.
VIRTUAL 10K, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s 38th Annual Midnight Sun Run, a 10K race of your choosing, registration $30. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is hosting the 38th Annual Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run Virtual 10K June 19 through June 22. Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Virtual race participants must complete their individual 10K (6.2 miles) route between June 19-22. They will upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform, and it will be displayed just like it would be for the typical event. See more online at midnightsunrun.net. Contact Wendy Cloyd at racedirector@fra-alaska.net or 456-8901 for more.
SUNDAY - 21
CULINARY
K-POP & BRUNCH, with food truck Between The Buns AK/ One More Bite, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave.
SPECIAL EVENT
VIRTUAL 10K, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s 38th Annual Midnight Sun Run, a 10K race of your choosing, registration $30. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is hosting the 38th Annual Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run Virtual 10K June 19 through June 22. Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Virtual race participants must complete their individual 10K (6.2 miles) route between June 19-22. They will upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform, and it will be displayed just like it would be for the typical event. See more online at midnightsunrun.net. Contact Wendy Cloyd at racedirector@fra-alaska.net or 456-8901 for more.
MONDAY - 22
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events. Today’s talk: Glenn Juday, professor of forest ecology, 1981-2014.
SPECIAL EVENT
VIRTUAL 10K, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s 38th Annual Midnight Sun Run, a 10K race of your choosing, registration $30. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is hosting the 38th Annual Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Midnight Sun Run Virtual 10K June 19 through June 22. Interested walkers and runners can register online at midnightsunrun.net. Virtual race participants must complete their individual 10K (6.2 miles) route between June 19-22. They will upload their time to a link provided by the Athlinks race platform, and it will be displayed just like it would be for the typical event. See more online at midnightsunrun.net. Contact Wendy Cloyd at racedirector@fra-alaska.net or 456-8901 for more.
TUESDAY - 23
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “Health and Public Safety of Cannabis” presented by Kelly Drew, professor of biochemistry.
WEDNESDAY - 24
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Invasive Weeds in Interior Alaska” presented by Aditi Shenoy, invasive weeds specialist with the Fairbanks Soil & Water Conservation District.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
FRIDAY - 26
CULINARY
FOOD TRUCK RALLY, the fifth annual event, 3-9 p.m., 1901 Wilbur St., hosted by Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association. Interested vendors can apply to participate by filling out the vendor application at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FTR2020.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUMMER SONG BATTLES, 7-9 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St. Two artists will go head-to-head, playing covers and original music to see who can rock the crowd. To kick off the battle, it’s Leaps and Bounds of Shagg versus John Shewfelt Jr of Shot Time. Following the Summer Song Battle, Tony Taylor will be the DJ starting at 9 p.m. $5, ages 21 and older.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 27
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SUNDAY - 28
CULINARY
K-POP & BRUNCH, with food truck Between The Buns AK/ One More Bite, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave.
WEDNESDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 2
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show will open July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
WAKE THE DOG, the opening day of the 2020 season, at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, in Fox, starting at 4 p.m., with Exit Only taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. 456-4695
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
WAKE THE DOG, the opening weekend of the 2020 season, at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, in Fox, starting at 4 p.m., with Exit Only taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. 456-4695